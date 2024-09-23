Pastor Ng'ang'a: 700 women left my church after I introduced my new wife

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism, recently opened up about a challenging period in his church’s history, where he lost a significant number of congregants following his decision to introduce his new wife to the church.

The preacher, known for his strong and often controversial leadership style, revealed that over 400 women, including some key members of his congregation, left after realising he had chosen someone else as his life partner.

The two were married on June 30, 2012.

Why Pastor Ng'ang'a lost 700 female congregants

Pastor Ng'ang’a's first wife passed away, leaving him as a widower for some time. As the leader of a large and well-known congregation, many were curious about his next steps, particularly regarding his personal life.

Being a man of influence, wealth, and spiritual authority, it seemed many women within his church held hopes that they might be the one he would choose to marry.

When Pastor Ng’ang’a eventually remarried, he chose to unveil his new wife during a church service, expecting joy and blessings from his congregation. However, the announcement did not go as he had anticipated.

Speaking to his congregation in an undated Facebook video, Pastor Ng'ang’a revealed that around 700 women left the church after his marriage announcement.

These included female ushers and other key members who had been part of his ministry for years.

“When I wanted to marry my wife, this church had a big problem,” Pastor Ng’ang’a explained. “The church was so flooded. Several women had been approaching me, because when you have an anointing and also wealth, women come into your life. They are everywhere. So when I unveiled my wife, believe me or not, 700 women stood and walked away.”

For many of these women, the realisation that Pastor Ng’ang’a had chosen someone else was too much to bear, prompting their immediate departure from the church. Some reportedly left feeling betrayed, wondering why he had not selected them.

Pastor Ng'ang'a stands his ground after 700 women left his church

Despite the significant loss of congregants, Pastor Ng'ang’a remained firm in his decision. He admitted that it was a difficult time, but he stood by his choice to marry the woman he loved.

According to him, the congregation’s reaction highlighted the personal expectations many had placed on him, particularly the assumption that he would marry one of the women from his church.

“I lost 400 people... I stood and told them to go away; she was mine, not God’s,” he said.

Pastor Ng’ang’a also acknowledged that there was significant backlash from certain quarters, with some people criticising his new wife for being too young.

According to Ng'ang’a, some congregants viewed his new wife as a child adding fuel to the controversy surrounding their relationship. However, despite these criticisms, the preacher remained unfazed, standing by his decision and expressing his love for his wife.

“They knew my first wife was dead and had hoped I would pick them,” Ng’ang’a added. “Even ushers walked out, wondering why I couldn’t have picked them.”

Impact on the church

Losing over 400 congregants in one fell swoop would be a significant blow to any ministry, and Neno Evangelism was no exception.

The church saw a noticeable decline in attendance following the mass exodus. However, Pastor Ng’ang’a continued to lead his ministry with determination, and over time, the church has remained active and continued to attract new members.

For Pastor Ng’ang’a, this episode served as a reminder of the complex dynamics that come with being both a spiritual leader and a public figure.