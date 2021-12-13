Photos from Size 8's ordination ceremony

She also gave a vote of thanks to her husband Samuel Muraya alias Dj Mo as well as her spirtual elders.

“Am overwhelmed by the doing of God thru Jesus Christ in me 😭😭😭😭😭😭 when I got born again many wrote me off and said I won't even last a week in salvation, 8 years later now see God... His grace saved me from the secular world of music thru Jesus Christ and His power thru His spirit changed me to who I am today…

“My husband @djmokenya thank you for standing beside me today it was really important to me and to Pastor Kelvin Ephraim and Pastor Jackie Kelvin asanteni sana for mentorship and seeing God's plan in me.. ....My parents the Munyalis asante... Congratulations to Pastor @timothy_kitui and the rest of the servants of God...God thank you for loving me 😭😭😭😭😭 this ordination is a gift from you.

The event was attended by celebrities including The Wajesus Family, DK Kwenye Beat as well as Lady Bee.

DJ Mo congratulated his wife and promised to hold her hand through out her journey of being a church minister.

“Babe @size8reborn - I will support you in your ministry .. - I admire your love for God … today is your day to be ordained as a pastor .. under pst Dr Pst Kelvin & Jacky...proud of you. Congratulations to everyone else who got this pastoral ordination,” her husband posted on Instagram.

Prior to the ceremony, Size 8 said that her spiritual journey had been like a movie following the many twists and turns she went through.