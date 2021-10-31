RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Official king and queen of kucheza chini

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

CNN journalist Larry Madowo and DW News anchor Edith Kimani set Kenyans talking after they confirmed their relationship.

Larry, who has long been thought to have been a bachelor is seemingly head-over-heels for the former KTN presenter.

A closer look by Pulse Live Kenya has unearthed some photos posted by the two which indicate that their relationship may have blossomed seven years ago, in 2014.

Larry posted a photo on September 21st, 2014 which captured a playful moment between him and Edith while they shared a plate of French fries.

The former Trend presenter captioned the photo with what, in hindsight, should have been an indication that he had something going on with Ms Kimani.

"So Edith Kimani and I went for our second date at Kenchic. And she paid again #sugarmama," Larry's caption read.

Screenshot of a Facebook post by CNN journalist Larry Madowo

A less overt post by Edith in 2017 showed the both of them at a newsroom where Larry was seen helping the DW News anchor adjust a button on her top.

She captioned the photo: "My head of wardrobe Larry Madowo making sure I'm TV ready."

Screenshot of a Twitter post by DW News anchor Edith Kimani

Another set of photos shared by Edith on Larry's birthday this year bore a caption which highlighted more details on their shared history.

In the post, Edith referred to Larry as "Schatz" which is a German word meaning "sweetheart".

www.instagram.com

Should suspicions be accurate, the two can officially claim the title of "king and queen wa kucheza chini". Given that most prominent public figures rarely have the luxury of keeping their significant others away from the glaring eye of the public.

Ms Kimani also seems to be enjoying her relationship with Larry, should her posts be anything to go by.

On Sunday alone, she referred to the former NTV journalist as "My sweet Larry Madowo" and later on her IG stories, she outrightly called him "Husbae".

She also posted a GIF of herself kissing Mr Madowo on the forehead with a caption: "Nakupenda bure Larry Madowo."

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in an intimate moment

