RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani are an item.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani
CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani

Larry Madowo is off the market! And he may have been for a long time.

Recommended articles

The CNN journalist together with his DW News counterpart Edith Kimani posted photos together in what seemed to be a confirmation of their relationship.

Edith captioned the photo she posted with: "My sweet Larry Madowo," while Larry simply stated "Hey Edith Kimani".

In just two hours of posting the photos the two received numerous comments from fans who were happy to know that Larry is not the bachelor he was mistaken to be.

Kenyans also shared happy and congratulatory messages to the two with most of their media colleagues excited at the prospect that they might soon make their union official.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Comments on Edith Kimani and Larry Madowo's Photos

Sauti Sol's Bien Baraza commented: "I knew you have always been looking for a Bald Man. Congratulations for bagging yourself one. And they lived happily ever after."

To which Edith responded with: "@bienaimesol Baraza unaSHOUT!"

KTN journalist Sharon Momanyi added: "Harusiiiiiiiii! 😃😃💃🏾"

Betty Kyallo echoed: "Alililili," to which Bien also responded with, "@bettymuteikyallo ambia mzee anyoe🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️."

Ms Kimani spent Saturday evening and the better part of Sunday morning updating her followers on Instagram of the fun she was having in the company of Madowo and other prominent Kenyan journalists.

Those seen on the video clips and photos posted online include BBC's Bonny Tunya, photographer Festo Lang and Betty Kyalo.

Among the slides shared on her stories was a video of her kissing Madowo on the forehead with the caption: "Once you go bald... Nakupenda bure Larry Madowo."

On a separate clip shared on her Instagram stories, Kimani was heard calling Madowo "Husbae" and adding "So cute" as the camera focused on the CNN journalist who was enjoying aa drink in his hand.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Drake spends over Sh500 million on rare watch

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Charly Black to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve

Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

Akorino model Pesh weds fiancé in colourful wedding [Photos]

Akorino model Pesh weds fiancé in colourful wedding [Photos]

A Kenyan has been ranked among the top 5 best baristas at World Coffee Championship

A Kenyan has been ranked among the top 5 best baristas at World Coffee Championship

How I met your mama - Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers reveals in debut solo single [Video]

How I met your mama - Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers reveals in debut solo single [Video]

Eddie Butita claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Eddie Butita claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

Naiboi drops much anticipated EP 'Otero' ft AY, Nyashinki, Arrow Bwoy & Femi One

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)