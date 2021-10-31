My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

The CNN journalist together with his DW News counterpart Edith Kimani posted photos together in what seemed to be a confirmation of their relationship.

Edith captioned the photo she posted with: "My sweet Larry Madowo," while Larry simply stated "Hey Edith Kimani".

In just two hours of posting the photos the two received numerous comments from fans who were happy to know that Larry is not the bachelor he was mistaken to be.

Kenyans also shared happy and congratulatory messages to the two with most of their media colleagues excited at the prospect that they might soon make their union official.

Comments on Edith Kimani and Larry Madowo's Photos

Sauti Sol's Bien Baraza commented: "I knew you have always been looking for a Bald Man. Congratulations for bagging yourself one. And they lived happily ever after."

To which Edith responded with: "@bienaimesol Baraza unaSHOUT!"

KTN journalist Sharon Momanyi added: "Harusiiiiiiiii! 😃😃💃🏾"

Betty Kyallo echoed: "Alililili," to which Bien also responded with, "@bettymuteikyallo ambia mzee anyoe🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️."

Ms Kimani spent Saturday evening and the better part of Sunday morning updating her followers on Instagram of the fun she was having in the company of Madowo and other prominent Kenyan journalists.

Those seen on the video clips and photos posted online include BBC's Bonny Tunya, photographer Festo Lang and Betty Kyalo.

Among the slides shared on her stories was a video of her kissing Madowo on the forehead with the caption: "Once you go bald... Nakupenda bure Larry Madowo."