The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince Indah addresses alleged fallout with Bahati, unveils Sh3M project

Lynet Okumu

Ohangla star Prince Indah addresses alleged fallout with Bahati & teases his upcoming Sh3M project

Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen'
Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen'

Renowned Ohangla artist Prince Indah is gearing up to enthrall his fans with a fresh and exciting project, promising a season filled with musical delights.

Recommended articles

Known for his collaborations with various artists nationwide, Indah revealed that 2024 will be a scorching hot season for his fans. With anticipation building, he assures his audience of a series of captivating releases.

In a conversation with a local media outlet on February 29, the Ohangla sensation disclosed the substantial investment poured into his upcoming song.

ADVERTISEMENT
Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen'
Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen' Pulse Live Kenya

Directed by the acclaimed Daudi Anguka, the production of the new track 'Nyar Jaduong', reportedly cost Prince Indah approximately Sh3 million.

The 'Mama Watoto' hitmaker elaborated on the expenses involved, emphasising that the significant investment covered various aspects of production, including wardrobe, featured actors, and the director himself.

The upcoming project stands as Prince Indah's most expensive endeavor to date, following the success of his 5th studio album, 'Puonj Mag Dak' (Teachings of Life), released nine months ago.

Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen'
Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his music's enduring appeal, Prince Indah asserted that his compositions possess a timeless quality, resonating with audiences across generations.

He emphasised that while he continues to release new material, his previous works retain their relevance and connection with listeners.

Addressing speculation surrounding a rumored fallout with singer Bahati, Prince Indah clarified that he is unaware of any discord between them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singers Bahati & Prince Indah on the poster of their hit song 'Abebo'
Kenyan singers Bahati & Prince Indah on the poster of their hit song 'Abebo' Pulse Live Kenya

Despite collaborating on two hit songs, 'Adhiambo' (26 million views) and 'Abebo' (10 million views), fans speculated after Bahati's absence from Prince Indah's album.

The father of one refuted claims of tension, stating that his previous album was dedicated solely to Ohangla music and did not accommodate collaborations with Bahati.

However, he expressed openness to future collaborations, suggesting the possibility of joint projects in an EP format.

Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen'
Award-winning Ohangla singer Prince Indah 'Doyen' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting his amicable relations with various artists, Indah emphasised his willingness to collaborate across genres and optimism about fostering meaningful partnerships within the music industry while staying true to his Ohangla roots.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Papa Shirandula' cast: Where they are now & what they do

'Papa Shirandula' cast: Where they are now & what they do

Butita reveals harsh realities comedians faced behind Churchill Show's glamour

Butita reveals harsh realities comedians faced behind Churchill Show's glamour

Prince Indah addresses alleged fallout with Bahati, unveils Sh3M project

Prince Indah addresses alleged fallout with Bahati, unveils Sh3M project

Chris Embarambamba defends his music video after tough ultimatum from KFCB

Chris Embarambamba defends his music video after tough ultimatum from KFCB

Lady who left 4-day-old baby for wealthier Nigerian man shares her reasons

Lady who left 4-day-old baby for wealthier Nigerian man shares her reasons

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Charles Ouda,Tokodi & Sanaipei among nominees for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

9 successful celebrities you didn't know were raised by single mums

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him