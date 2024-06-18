The sports category has moved to a new website.


Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

Lynet Okumu

The accident, which occurred in front of the venue where Prince Indah was performing, claimed four lives.

Ohangla singer Prince Indah has recently come under fire from his fans following a tragic road accident in Kisii that resulted in the death of one of his crew members.

The accident, which took place on the Kisii-Migori highway, claimed the lives of four people and left several others severely injured.

On June 15, Prince Indah took to social media to confirm the unfortunate incident.

He detailed how the accident occurred near the Choma Choma lounge area, where his performance had taken place the previous night.

READ: Prince Indah addresses alleged fallout with Bahati, unveils Sh3M project

A vehicle, suspected to have lost control due to brake failure, crashed into parked cars and struck several pedestrians.

"This occurred at the Choma Choma lounge area along the Kisii-Migori highway, where we performed last night. It happened that a motor vehicle, which was suspected of having lost control due to brake failure, rammed into motor vehicles parked in front of the venue and killed some pedestrians on the spot. My sincere condolences go to the family of departed souls, including 3 of my known fans and 1 of Malaika Musicals' staff, identified as security, going by the name George Okul," read part of Indah's statement.

Despite the tragedy, Indah continued with his scheduled performances. On the same day of the accident, he performed in Siaya.

A video from the show captured an emotional moment where the Mama Watoto hitmaker sang a heartfelt song, pleading for God's protection and expressing his grief.

Indah's song, sung in Luo, conveyed his desperation and the feeling of being surrounded by enemies.

The emotional weight of the song was evident when Indah stopped singing on stage, with several people rushing to comfort him as the music continued without his vocals.

Prince Indah's decision to continue performing despite the tragedy has sparked mixed reactions among his fans.

Some have expressed their sympathy and support, encouraging him to stay strong despite the heavy burden he carries. They appreciate his dedication to his craft and understand that life must go on.

However, other fans have criticised Indah for not taking a break to properly mourn the loss of his staff member and the other victims.

They argue that continuing with his shows so soon after the accident shows a lack of sensitivity and respect for the deceased.

Some fans have gone as far as to accuse Indah of inhumanity, suggesting that the incident has taught them that bosses will quickly replace employees without much regard for their loss.

As of now, Prince Indah has not responded to the allegations and criticisms directed at him. He continues to perform across the country, maintaining his schedule and honouring his commitments.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
