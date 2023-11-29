Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

However, Pokot is not pursuing deejaying like her mother; instead, she is venturing into the world of acting and has even secured her first gig.

Pierra couldn't contain her excitement about her daughter's new journey, expressing pride that Ricca's talent is finally being recognized.

In a post shared on her Instagram, the 42-year-old expressed her joy in her daughter's venture into acting.

"My moment of tears of joy. Ricca's first movie deal, and I am so proud of her. … I can’t express how grateful I am to the casting team and the directors/producers for seeing the talent in my little girl," she wrote.

In a video shared, Pierra couldn't hide her emotions as she watched her daughter, who would be away for four days for the movie shoot, leave. She also revealed that Ricca will be acting alongside award-winning actress Jackie Vike.

"She is away from me on set for 4 days, and I don’t even know how I feel…. Also knowing she is acting alongside Jacky Vike, I’m a bit relaxed," she added.

Apart from their involvement in film, Pierra and her daughter have been actively engaged in the marketing of different brands on their social media pages.

Pierra Makena's opens up on split with babby daddy

Previously, Pierra opened up about the tumultuous journey she faced when her baby daddy got married to another woman while she was just five months pregnant.

She recounted the heart-wrenching moment when, after a seemingly amicable breakup, her partner distanced himself from her and their unborn child.

The DJ explained that the situation compelled her to learn contentment and accept the cards life had dealt her.

Embracing the reality of her situation, despite the unexpected turn of events, played a crucial role in her emotional healing.

Makena acknowledged the need to move forward and focus on providing a stable and loving environment for her daughter.