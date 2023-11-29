The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Amos Robi

Pierra couldn't contain her emotions as she parted ways with her daughter, who will be away for the movie shoot

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena

Celebrated DJ Pierra Makena is a proud mother to her daughter Ricca Pokot, who is slowly following in her footsteps in the entertainment world.

Recommended articles

However, Pokot is not pursuing deejaying like her mother; instead, she is venturing into the world of acting and has even secured her first gig.

Pierra couldn't contain her excitement about her daughter's new journey, expressing pride that Ricca's talent is finally being recognized.

In a post shared on her Instagram, the 42-year-old expressed her joy in her daughter's venture into acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My moment of tears of joy. Ricca's first movie deal, and I am so proud of her. … I can’t express how grateful I am to the casting team and the directors/producers for seeing the talent in my little girl," she wrote.

READ: DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

In a video shared, Pierra couldn't hide her emotions as she watched her daughter, who would be away for four days for the movie shoot, leave. She also revealed that Ricca will be acting alongside award-winning actress Jackie Vike.

"She is away from me on set for 4 days, and I don’t even know how I feel…. Also knowing she is acting alongside Jacky Vike, I’m a bit relaxed," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from their involvement in film, Pierra and her daughter have been actively engaged in the marketing of different brands on their social media pages.

Previously, Pierra opened up about the tumultuous journey she faced when her baby daddy got married to another woman while she was just five months pregnant.

She recounted the heart-wrenching moment when, after a seemingly amicable breakup, her partner distanced himself from her and their unborn child.

DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter Ricca Pokot
DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

The DJ explained that the situation compelled her to learn contentment and accept the cards life had dealt her.

Embracing the reality of her situation, despite the unexpected turn of events, played a crucial role in her emotional healing.

Makena acknowledged the need to move forward and focus on providing a stable and loving environment for her daughter.

Makena disclosed that she refrains from discussing her baby daddy on social media due to his marriage and his absence in their lives.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results