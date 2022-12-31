Takeoff & 11 other rap talents who were killed in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

In this article, we will take a look at the lives and careers of these talented musicians, and explore the impact their deaths have had on the rap world and beyond.

From up-and-coming artists to established superstars, these rappers have left an indelible mark on the music industry, and their loss is deeply felt by fans and colleagues alike.

Take Off

28-year-old Rapper Takeoff was shot dead on November 1. He was shot at a bowling alley in Los Angeles after an alleged dispute over a game of dice. The person who shot him opened fire at the scene and 50 people were there when this incident happened, but police are yet to identify the shooter.

PnB Rock

On September 12, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was robbed and fatally shot at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles.

Days later, Los Angeles police announced that two people were arrested in relation to the killing. One of the suspects, a minor, was booked on suspicion of murder while the other suspect was booked on suspicion of accessory to murder.

FBG Cash

On June 10, the 31-year-old rapper succumbed to several gunshots and was pronounced dead on site. He was reportedly in his car with a woman, when a person from a Cadillac began firing shots at them. While Cash tried to protect himself by return firing, it simply wasn’t enough.

Pat Stay

Canadian rapper Stay was 36 years old when he was fatally stabbed to death in Nova Scotia on September 5, 2022. While he was rushed to a hospital as soon as the police found him, it was unfortunately too late by then. A father of two young kids, the music community continues to mourn over the loss.

Young Slo- be

Another Canadian rapper named Young Slo-Be was shot dead on August 5, this year. His real name was Disean Jaquae Victor and he was just 29 years old at the time of his death. The management company that handled him confirmed the news of his death on the day of his passing, leaving his fans in a state of shock.

JayDaYoungan

On July 28, the Louisiana police confirmed that the rapper was killed after a shooting broke out in the area. He was 24 years old, and was shot 8 times, as per his father’s version. Youngan was reportedly right outside his house at the time of the incident.

Rollie Bands

A day before Youngan died, Bands met with a similar fate and was shot dead at his home. Turns out, Bands challenged critics on social media and urged haters to confront him at his residence. In a horrendous turn of events, Bands was shot dead in less than five minutes of posting the same on his feed.

Money Gang Vontae

On July 11, the LA-based rapper was shot dead in a pharmacy. It is believed that Vontae was at a pharmacy, which turned into a crime scene after 4 burglars ransacked the store and tried to snatch his gold chain. CCTV footage that captured the gory incident went viral for weeks after his death.

Trouble

Mariel Semonte aka Trouble, 34, was shot dead at an apartment in Conyers. The police confirmed the news on June 5 by stating that a miscreant shot at the rapper’s chest and killed him. Trouble was reportedly at the residence to visit a friend.

Hypo

On June 3, rapper Lamar Jackson, also referred to as ‘Hypo’, was tragically stabbed to death. He was at a party when a fight broke out that led to his death. The officials investigating the crime pronounced him dead on the scene.

Archie Eversole

On April 3, Eversole was found mysteriously dead at a gas station with a gunshot wound. Reports suggest that the rapper was shot in his jaw and couldn’t make it on time to the hospital. Later, his brother was arrested for his murder.

Goonew

The 24-year-old rapper was shot dead on March 18 in Prince George’s county. The news spread like wildfire and artists from the fraternity started expressing their grief at the rapper’s unfortunate ending.

Snootie Wild

Texas police on 28 February confirmed the news of Snootie Wild’s death. The American rapper’s body was found with a neck wound in Houston. He is survived by his 5 children and was also engaged to Krystal Meredith with whom he shared a 3-year-old child.