Full Names: Jacob Obunga

Popular As: Otile Brown

Gender: Male

Occupation / Profession: Songwriter/ Singer

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Date of Birth: March 21, 1994

Otile Brown Biography

Early Life

Singer Cum Songwriter Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown was born on March 21, 1994, and brought up in Mikindani, Mombasa, Kenya.

He is the last born child in a family comprising of three brothers and a sister. His parents died when he was just 14 years old.

Otile never got a chance to meet his father because he had separated with the mother and he (father) went to live in Kisumu, while he remained in Mombasa with his mother. The singer grew up visiting his grandmother and step mother in Kisumu.

He is of Luo descent.

Education

Jacob Obunga attended school at the coastal region before he made his way into the entertainment industry in search of a better life.

Age

Otile Brown is 27 years old basing on the fact that he was born on March 21, 1994.

Music Career

Otile Brown started writing songs and singing in Mombasa at an early age of 13 before shifting to Nairobi in 2012.

While in Nairobi, Otile Brown bump into Comedian Jalang’o who offered to help him. Jalang’o sponsored Otile Brown’s first song after linking him up with Music Producer cum video Director Dr. Eddie who owns Dreamland music.

Jalang’o advised Otile Brown to pursue a singing career rather than rap after listening to his first rap song.

Later on, Otile was the first musician to be signed by Dr. Eddie at his record label Dreamland music.

In 2017, Otile Brown parted ways with Dr. Eddie’s Record Label following a misunderstanding and opted to go fully independent.

The move was not well received at Dreamland Music as they ended up restricting him from using all the songs he recorded under the music Label.

The same year (2017) Otile Brown had released his first Album dubbed Best of Otile Brown.

Later on, the two Otille Brown and Dr. Eddie settled their difference and they are back to working together again. In 2021 Dr. Eddie was spotted shooting one of Otile Brown’s music Video.

Awards

Otile Brow with his new signee Lexsil

Record Label

Albums

Otile’s First Album was “Best of Otile Brown” released back in 2017.

In 2020 he dropped his second Album dubbed “Just in Love” with a total of 11 songs. In the Album he featured; Meddy, Juma Jux, Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Kidum.

In January, the Swahili RnB singer was quoted saying he doesn’t believe in Awards and he won’t let them define his talent.

Family/Girlfriend

Otile Brown dated Socialite Vera Sidika until 2018 when their relationship ended following a lot of drama. Vera Sidika and Otile Brown’s breakup was nothing short of ugly with Vera accusing Otile of using her and in turn, Otile accused Vera of trying to coerce him into getting a kid with her.

Vera who was not done with the singer after the break went ahead to spill all the tea on her sexual history with the singer, disclosing that Otile Brown’s manhood was small.

The two once love birds turned enemies however, made peace and have moved on, and are dating other people.

Currently, he is dating an Ethiopian girlfriend called Nabayet aka Nabbi.

Otile Brown with Girlfriend Nabbi

Business

In 2019, Otile Brown launched a shoe business named ‘Just in Love Shoe Collection’ in Fontanella Mombasa.

Later he closed the shop.

YouTube Channel

Otile Brown owns a YouTube Channel that has over 693K subscribers where he shares his songs.

He joined the streaming platform in April 20, 2016 and so fare he has accumulated over 172,967,223 views.

Accident

On 20th November 2019, the Just in Love Music CEO Otile Brown was in an accident at Yaya Centre, involving his Mercedes Benz and a boda boda guy who was carrying 2 passengers.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Baby Love hit-maker had to buy a new motorbike for the rider he identified as Yassin Maina Richard.

Despite the singer escaping unhurt, his Mercedes Benz was badly damaged, with the front bumper guard falling off, and the bonnet dented.

