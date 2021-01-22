It is another beautiful Friday and as usual #PulseHotTwist is here to once again give you best of what you might have missed in the East African entertainment corridors.

Let’s get to it…

Kabi WaJesus speaks on accusations of Neglecting his Child

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly

Renowned Kenyan YouTuber Peter Kabi Popularly known as Kabi WaJesus has refuted claims that he has neglected his child.

In a video, the award winning Celebrity Couple expressed discontentment in the unfounded allegations that had been labelled against their family.

According to Kabi, the kid in question is actually his Niece, and the lady said to be his wife, is a cousin. He went ahead to castigate people who were propagating the fake story, saying they were out to tarnish his name.

The WaJesus also apologized to their family and fans for the confusion caused by the fake story.

Bensoul calls for legalization of Marijuana in Kenya

Bensoul causes a hullaballoo as he drops much anticipated hit #Nairobi (Video)

Sol Generation signee Bensoul has officially joined the bandwagon championing for the legalization of Marijuana (Bhang) in Kenya.

Appearing on Bonga na Jalas, the Nairobi hit-maker argued that legalization of the plant will help boost our economy.

In his explanation, Bensoul said that Marijuana helps him focus more on his craft and be able to deliver without fail.

"…Mimi inanisaidia nafocus, nikiamua ni hii kitu na focus nayo, destruction zote nimepiga kando. I have never been dysfunctional and I work very well…it’s a conversation government yetu inafaa kutake up na walegalize. Angali mahali kama Canada walilipa deni yao within the second day.

It’s a big industry and that’s why some States in USA are already legalizing it” said Bensoul.

Daddy Owen talks about battling depression and how he managed to overcome

Daddy Owen

Gospel singer Daddy Owen has opened up on battling depression and being branded a “weak man” when he opted to go public with mental health struggles.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, Owen pointed out that mental health is a very serious matter and the first step towards healing is acceptance.

During the interview, Owen said that its important for men to open up on the struggles they are going through; especially mental because its a remedy to healing.

“When I spoke about my mental health publicly some branded me a weak man...but for me the most important thing I discovered when I was going through depression is that I lacked peace.

The moment you have peace; you can discuss anything with anyone with a lot of confidence because you know you have peace. But when you don’t have peace, you can’t sleep, eat, think straight or be stable even in your marriage, office or in anything you are doing" said Owen.

The Vanity Hit-maker also confessed that it reached appoint where he became so desperate.

“I was looking for peace, looking to talk to someone who could understand what I was going through…and it reached a point where I became so desperate and that’s the worst thing because people now look at you as a weak person.

…I used to wake up in the morning and I don’t feel like doing anything and started looking at myself as I am not important anymore from family to the public general. But the moment I started talking about it I became stronger, my healing process started and that’s how I came out of it. And as a man out there, talk to someone, it worked for me and it can work for you too" noted Daddy Owen.

Jose Chameleone loses the Kampala Lord Mayor election to FDC Candidate

Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone and Erias Lukwago

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Erias Lukwago has been declared winner of the Kampala Lord Mayor election, beating musician Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone.

Lukwago managed to defend his seat, after garnering 194,592 votes. The lawyer cum politician has been the Lord Mayor of the city of Kampala, (largest metropolitan area) since January 14th, 2011.

National Unit Platform (NUP) candidate Nabillah Naggayi Sempala came second with 60,082. Daniel "Ragga Dee" Kazibwe of NRM was third with 23,388 votes while Jose Chameleone who was in the race as an independent candidate got 12,212 votes.

Citizen TV's Lillian Muli reveals her biggest regret in Life

Lillian Muli

Celebrated media personality Lillian Muli revealed that her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan sought to find out Ms Muli biggest regret, prompting her to give the above answer.

Biggest regret” asked the fan.

Ms Muli responded saying “Falling in love with serial Cheat”.

Another fan asked if the media personality is dating and she replied with a big NO!

This is not the first time; the TV girls is taking about her regrets in life. Last year she said her other regret was settling for less when she knew that she deserved better.

At that particular time, the Citizen TV anchor advised that people should always have standards in life and stick to them unapologetically.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” shared Lillian Muli.

DJ Joe Mfalme joins Homeboyz Radio

DJ Joe Mfalme

Celebrated Disk Jockey Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme has joined Radio Africa Group, hours after parting ways with Capital FM.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Mfalme has already edited his LinkedIn profile to reflect his new work place; Radio Africa Group.

Going through comments left under his post, many of his fans are insinuating that the DJ will be joining Homeboyz Radio.

On Tuesday, DJ Joe Mfalme announced his exit from the Chris Kirubi Owned radio station, Capital FM after 12 years.

In his goodbye message, Mfalme thanked Capital FM for believing in him when all he had were dreams and ambition to entertain people as a Disk Jockey.

Jacque Maribe on getting back with Eric Omondi after her “taken” status

Jacque Maribe

Media Personality Jacque Maribe has once again refuted claims of rekindling her love with Baby Daddy Eric Omondi after her “taken status” raised eyebrows among her fans.

In an update, the former Citizen TV news anchor sought to clarify that she is just co-parenting with Omondi and they love each other as parents.

"Yes. To all the questions on call and my messages and DM's. Ati are you back with Eric and are you upset with Eric? I do have a child with @ericomondi and we love him to the end of the world. We speak a lot, for hours. We have chosen to raise our beautiful son in our way not excepting anyone to understand us. We love each other as parents. Leo tea is just tea. Imwagike,” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Fraudster Wilkings Fadhili on the spot again after conning Tri Mio and Suzie Wokabi

Wilkings Odinga Fadhili and Trio Mio

Fast-rising Gengetone Artiste Trio Mio’s mother Irma Sakwa has exposed renowned conman Wilkings Fadhili for defrauding her son over 100K.

In a statement, Mama Trio Mio (Irma Sakwa) announced that Fadhili will no longer be her son’s manager and therefore not allowed to transact any business on his behalf.

“Wilkings Fadhili is no longer Trio Mios manager. This guy has perfected the art of conning. This character has conned my son over 100k and still counting. Beware! He's not allowed to transact any business on behalf of my son Trio Mio,” shared Mama Trio Mio.

At the same time, Fadhili was also called out by podcaster Suzie Wokabi, who said the guy had disappeared with her footage. Ms Wokabi mentioned that she had parted ways with Fadhili who was her podcast manager.