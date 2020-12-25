2020 has not been an exciting and eventful year! Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. This is a year that we have seen uncertainty at its best. Despite this, the year has not gone short of drama in the entertainment world.

As we make the last strides of this amazing year, we would not have done you justice if we did not remind you of some of the celebrities that made headlines in the entertainment world. From breakups to finding love and having babies.

So, let me walk you through the list;

DJ Mo & Size 8

DJ MO and Size 8 (Instagram)

Singer Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo have been the most talked about celebrities of 2020 and their biggest break this year was the cheating scandal involving Mo.

Mo was exposed by blogger Edgar Obare for allegedly cheating on his wife with a lady who had since moved to live abroad. What was interesting was how the singer reacted to the cheating allegation against her husband. She chose to go fast and pray about it and they are still deeply in love, from the look of things.

Another reason they got to hit the headlines was their reality show Dine with the Murayas, where they talked about issues and challenges they face in their marriage.

Shakilla

Socialite Shakilla

Socialite Shakilla aka Rasta Baby is another that has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, this year. The new kid on the block’s rise to fame is pegged on making allegations of having affairs with various celebrities in Kenya and across Africa.

This has seen her get sued for the same, and sometimes getting arrested for trespassing into celebrities’ homes.

Shakilla in an Instagram live interview with Xtian Dela claimed that she had had an affair with a number of Kenyan celebrities, including; Otile Brown, Victor Wanyama, Willy Paul, KRG The Don, Brown Mauzo, Khaligraph Jones, and Ringtone among others.

Frankie Justgymit & Corazon Kwamboka

Frankie Just GymIt with Corazon Kwamboka

The two became the talk of the town after they went public with their relationship, and went ahead to announce that they were expecting their first child.

Corazon was later on involved in a war of words with Frankie’s other Baby Mama (Maureen Waititu), a move that attracted backlash from social media, and as usual, the trolls had a party for days.

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi is one of the entertainers who will always be talked about, because of how good he has mastered his craft. This year alone, he has been the talk of the town for many things, including launching his own studios, engaging in a war of words with Ezekiel Mutua and his 9 wives series.

Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan

Even if she sneezes, something must be said about Zari Hassan, sometimes out of love, and many times out of hate. She is always ready to give her two cents whenever she feels attacked unnecessarily.

This year, however, one thing stood out. Mama Tee and her two kids with Diamond Platnumz visited their dad in Tanzania. This was talked about from all corners of East Africa because the two had not been on talking terms for years.

Diamond Platnumz & Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna with Diamond Platnumz

The two became the talk of town early this year after they parted ways, soon after the birth of their son Naseeb Junior. After the separation, Tanasha unfollowed Diamond using his account and that of their son.

The breakup came soon after they had released their hit song Gere, which was their best performing.

Betty Kyallo

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo hit the headlines after she announced her departure from Mediamax’s K24 TV shortly before the media house fired over 100 employees. Betty went on to launch her new business which she has been running, on top of being an influencer and a YouTuber.

Bahati & Diana Marua

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua

This is one of the most loved and hated families in Kenya. This year alone, Bahati has been trolled and called his wife’s child because of their age difference. He has been trolled for gifting her a brand-new Mercedes on her birthday and even buying her land.

A few weeks ago, they faked a breakup just to get talked about ahead of Bahati’s new song Mtaachana tuu, a move that still got them in the headlines.

Wajesus family

Kabi WaJesus with wife Milly

The Wajesus Family which comprises Milly and Kabi wa Jesus has hit headlines for good and wrong reasons. The young family has been accused of many things including doing things for clout.

The Wajesus who commands a cult-like following surprised many after Kabi gifted his wife a land title deed, on her birthday. When his birthday came, Milly pulled a first one too and had her husband on a Billboard as she gifted him a brand-new Audi. A few days later, they announced that they were returning it for a bigger car, and this where hell broke loose, with many accusations saying that they were only chasing clout and they were broke, and couldn’t afford the Audi.

Mejja

Mejja

Musician Mejja is one of the artists who have had their careers revived during the pandemic. He has fed us hit song after hit song, with collaborations from existing artists and this has put his name high up on the food chain.

For his case, however, it has only been a good talk. He is a man that values his brand and protects it at all costs.