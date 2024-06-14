Rachel Ruto's touching message and future plans for Jahmby Koikai’s cause

Gloria Orwoba, a close friend of Jahmby, delivered an emotional tribute, which also included an important message from the First Lady, Rachel Ruto.

The First Lady Rachel Ruto's message

As Gloria Orwoba stood before the mourners, she expressed her deep sorrow and struggled to articulate her thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am here today very sad, and I know I have a lot to say, but I'm trying to put my thoughts together," she began, her voice laden with grief.

Gloria Orwobas's tribute to Jahmby Koikai: The 1st Lady Rachel Ruto's message Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria then conveyed the message from the First Lady, Rachel Ruto, emphasising the continuation of Jahmby's vision.

"I want to pass on the message of the First Lady, who we will be working with to implement Jahmby's legacy of having an Endometriosis Center. ," she announced while delivering Rachel Ruto's condolence message.

This center, inspired by Jahmby's struggle and advocacy, aims to provide support and treatment for those suffering from endometriosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahmby & Gloria Orwoba: Bond forged in advocacy

Gloria recounted her first meeting with Jahmby in Kibera. "She was kind enough to build a friendship with me. She was also a politician, and that is where we connected as well," Gloria explained.

Kenya's First Lady mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Their shared passion for helping young girls dealing with endometriosis strengthened their bond. "She wanted us to work with the girls on issues related to endometriosis," she added.

Over the past year, Gloria and Jahmby met several times, to discuss various initiatives. "I was trying to convince her to join our side with a UDA ticket," Gloria recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her political engagements, Jahmby remained focused on her advocacy work. "From what I know, she was a very straightforward person. She didn't leave you in grey areas; she told you how it is, and I appreciated that about her," Gloria said, highlighting Jahmby's honesty and kindness.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

The unfinished journey

ria recounted a poignant moment from Jahmby's last days. "The week she was in the hospital, I called her because I saw online that she was hospitalized. She told me it wasn't so bad," Gloria remembered. When she visited Jahmby, she carried a message from the First Lady, who was on her way to another function but wanted updates on Jahmby's condition and how they could help.

Tragically, before plans could be set in motion to move Jahmby to Atlanta for further treatment, Gloria received heartbreaking news. "On Monday morning, Jahmby's father called me and told me we lost Jahmby. I think until now, it's like I haven't accepted it," she shared, her voice breaking with emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing Jahmby koika's legacy

Despite the profound loss, Gloria emphasized the importance of continuing Jahmby's work.

"There is nothing much we can do, but one thing we can do is continue with her legacy. Even in her absence, she has already changed many things," she affirmed.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria expressed hope in the initiatives spearheaded by the First Lady's office, aiming to establish an Endometriosis Center as a tribute to Jahmby's enduring impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The burial ceremony was attended by stars from various industries, including actors, influencers, politicians, and journalists.