Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Known for her radio presence, Andayi has managed to maintain her husband's privacy for years.

Why Jeridah Andayi chose to bring kids to the limelight

In a YouTube session, Andayi shared insights into her parenting choices, particularly regarding her children's exposure to the limelight.

She explained that she has chosen to raise her kids in her way, despite receiving criticism from some quarters about exposing them to public attention.

Addressing concerns about her children's visibility as a public figure herself, Andayi emphasised that she respects differing opinions on parenting but stands by her decision.

She highlighted the importance of autonomy in parenting, stating that each parent has the right to choose what is best for their family.

"I don't know if I would have it any other way. I have had people come to me and lecture me on why I expose my children to the limelight. Why am I raising my children in front of the camera? They tell me it is not right, and I respect their opinion. However, I would appreciate it if they understood I am not raising my kids with a script but in my own way. If you feel as a parent you do not want your kids to be in the limelight, then that is okay," she said.

Jeridah Andayi navigating the digital era with her kids

Andayi acknowledged the diverse approaches parents take in managing their children's visibility in the digital age.

While some opt to shield their children's faces entirely, others, like Andayi, feel comfortable integrating them into their public persona.

She emphasised that her decision to include her children in the limelight stems from her belief in the importance of brand identity. A

As a public figure, Andayi sees her children as an integral part of her brand and identity, which influences her decision to showcase them occasionally.

"We live in the era of the internet, digitization, brand, and brand identity I feel like my children are part of my brand and identity. So that's why sometimes I put them there. Sometimes it is not all that good, but having my children in the limelight was my conscious decision just the same way I chose not to involve their father in the mix," she said.

Conscious decision - Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her hubby away from the limelight

Addressing questions about her husband's absence from the limelight, Andayi explained that this, too, was a conscious decision.

She emphasised that her choice to keep her husband out of the public eye was made for the sake of privacy and family dynamics.

"And I know the next question you are going to ask is why is their father not there in the limelight? Because that is also a conscious decision I made," she noted.