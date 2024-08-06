Fans mourn death of 'Rafiki Pesa' singer Shari Martin

The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary gospel singer Shari Martin. His death was announced by fellow musician Douglas Papjivs Jiveti on August 5, 2024.

Jiveti shared, "Pioneer gospel musician Shari Martin has sadly passed on. Such a gifted man. May God rest his soul in eternal peace."

Martin had been ill and hospitalised for about a week at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he succumbed to his illness.

Legendary gospel singer the late Shari Martin Pulse Live Kenya

Shari Martin: Chef turned Gospel icon

Shari Martin was not only a gifted musician but also a skilled chef by profession.

His decision to transition from a successful career in food production to fully devote himself to music is a remarkable story of passion, sacrifice, and the transformative power of music.

Martin’s dedication to gospel music left an indelible mark on the industry.

He is celebrated for his timeless gospel tracks, including 'Yesu Ndio Commando', 'Rafiki Pesa', 'Happy New Year', and 'Tangazo la Ajabu'.

These songs touched the hearts of many and cemented his place as a beloved figure in gospel music.

Legendary gospel singer the late Shari Martin Pulse Live Kenya

Fans have sent condolences to Shari Martin's family, flooding Jiveti's post with messages of sympathy.

Many reminisced about Martin's impact on gospel music and expressed their grief. The outpouring of love and support from fans is a testament to the significant influence Martin had on their lives through his music.

Shari Martin's relationships with Kenyan Presidents

The late Shari Martin had close relationships with Kenya's second and fourth presidents, Daniel Moi and Uhuru Kenyatta respectively.

These connections played a significant role in his rise to stardom. Even as a secondary school student, Martin had already met and spoken with the late Moi.

Shari Martin, who was a student at Tarasa High School in Tana River County, once revealed that President Moi used to communicate with him directly through his personal cell phone while he was at school.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Martin, Moi made him his favourite after he performed for him at a function in Garissa. In a past interview, the late Martin recalled, “Moi had visited North Eastern Province to preside over the official opening of Garissa show. I remember singing until those present gave me a standing ovation.”

He added that due to his talent, Moi offered to pay his entire school fees. Martin managed to take home Sh300,000 from his performance that day.

After the event, he became part of President Moi’s inner circle, making him a powerful figure even as a high school student.

How Shari Martin was rescued by Uhuru Kenyatta

