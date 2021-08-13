Rapper Blaqbonez set to Tour Kenya as he drops new banger ft. Joeboy

The Chocolate City signee who is expected in the Country from next week, is an artist everyone should have their eyes on.

The Rapper will be in the country for his maiden Kenyan media tour from August 16, 2021 courtesy of Hurricane entertainment.

Blaqbonez and Joe Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Laycon set for album tour in Kenya and Tanzania

Fendi' is off his album latest album Sex Over Love. The ‘Fendi' video was directed by TG Omori and just like the title, Blaqbonez and Joeboy are all about that Fendi drip. The glittery video also features.

According to Blaqbonez, the Fendi song is about having fun and living your best life.

“Fendi is about having fun and living your best life. I think the director really captures that energy and vibe; Ball till you drop, no strings attached. Of course, having Joeboy on set is always fun so that also really created the right synergy” the Rapper said.

The 25-year-old has one of the hottest rap albums in the continent titled ‘Sex Over Love'. Released in April 2021, this 14 track album has garnered over 50 million streams. The work of art boasts of collaborations with the likes of Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage on ‘BBC (Remix)', South African rapper Nasty C on ‘Heartbreaker' and Nigerian hitmaker Joe Boy, fast rising Nigerian artist Laycon just to mention a few.

‘Sex Over Love' leans heavily into his Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and Trap influences, which results in a number of party-ready songs with widespread appeal.

Blaqbonez also known as Mr. Boombastic started exploring his rap skills when he was a teenager and his prowess on the mic has seen him release eight EPs so far and capture the attention of music lovers on the continent.

The ‘Shut Up' crooner is known for making controversial statements like self-proclaiming that he is the best rapper in Africa.