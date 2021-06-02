In the past few weeks, Ross has been gushing over Ms Mobetto’s beauty in almost every photo she uploads, an act that has left many with questions.

Ross started doing so days after Mobetto's interview with Luc Belaire CEO Brett Berish on Self-Made stars.

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto. Rapper Rick Ross raises eyebrows with Comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s Photos (Screenshots) Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, the Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama put up a photo posing in front of a Range Rover, prompting Ross to react “You are moving to US”.

Hamisa replied; “All my bags are packed. I’m ready”.

Across check done by Pulse Live, reveals that the star has so far commented on more 7 photos on Hamisa's Instagram.

On April 22, Hamisa added her name on the list of Tanzanian’s who have been interviewed by Brett Berish, after her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

“How well do you know me? 😃 Today, the CEO of Belaire, Mr. Brett Berish and I will be chatting on my Instagram live tonight at 8pm EAT/1pm ET for a Q&A session. You don’t want to miss this. @officialbelaire @hamisamobetto” shared Hamisa on April 22.

During the Interview, Ms Fashionpreneur mentioned that she would like to do a collabo Rick Ross, given a chance to work with an American artiste.

Rick Ross is one of the major promoters of Luc Belaire, a drink that brought Hamisa closer to Rick Ross through the Self-Made Interview.

It’s not yet clear what’s cooking between Hamisa and Rick Ross. A good number of Tanzanians are rooting for the two to date while others wish they work on a song.

So far, in East Africa Rick Ross has only worked with Diamond Platnumz on a song called #WakaWaka.

Screenshots

