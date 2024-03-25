The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Lynet Okumu

Rashid Abdalla elaborates on why Jiffy Pictures productions receive continuous airtime on Citizen TV and other media stations.

Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla
Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla

Rashid Abdalla, the popular Kiswahili presenter at Citizen TV, has shed light on why the station continues to prioritise its local series productions.

Recommended articles

In an interview with a local media outlet on March 25, Rashid, who co-owns the production company Jiffy Pictures with his wife Lulu Hassan, shared insights into what sets their productions apart and why they have garnered airtime not only on Citizen TV but also on other stations in Kenya and beyond.

Rashid began by recounting the journey of Jiffy Pictures, from its humble beginnings to becoming a successful production company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV News anchor Rashid Abdalla
Citizen TV News anchor Rashid Abdalla Citizen TV News anchor Rashid Abdalla Pulse Live Kenya

The idea was conceived in 2016 by Rashid's close friend and colleague, Lulu Hassan. At that time, the couple had two children and shared a passion for the entertainment industry.

Leveraging their combined talents and interests, they established Jiffy Pictures and embarked on their first television series venture titled 'Moyo,' which aired on Maisha Magic.

The success of 'Moyo' paved the way for subsequent productions, including 'Maza' on Maisha Magic East and 'Huba' on Maisha Magic Bongo.

"Tulianza na thiamtlia ya kwanza ilikuwa inatitwa Moyo ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic. Moyo ilivyo song ikafungu fursa ya mchezo nyingine inaitwa Maza ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic East alafu abadae tukafanya nyingine ilikuwa inaitwa Huba ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic Bongo Tukaotoka pale tukafanya Aziza. Kutoka kwa Aziza tukaingia Maria, kisha Zora alafu sasa hivi tuko kwa Becky," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

According to Rashid, the key to their success lies in one simple principle: quality. He emphasised that no network or individual, regardless of their position, would prioritise a production if it did not attract viewership.

Rashid stressed that even within their station, decisions are based on the quality of content rather than personal affiliations.

"Siri ni moja. Hakuna mtu ambaye anataka kukupa kazi wewe katika stesheni yake ikiwa ile kazi haina ratings. Awe babako ama mamaku. Hata yeye katika meza yake kinachomweka mezani ni ubora wa stesheni, sio ubora wa familia yake nyumbani," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted the importance of delivering results and generating revenue, especially during financial evaluations at the end of each year.

"Wakikaa katika mwisho wa financial year wanakuangalia, umefanya nini, umeingiza nini? Ile dhana ya kwamba kuna mtu hupewa lazima iondoke. Mtu hupewa kwa kile kitu bora," he said.

According to Rashid, success in the industry is contingent upon delivering content that resonates with audiences and aligns with the objectives of broadcasting networks.

"Tunafaa kuwa na kazi bora. Unaleta nini na kina faida gani kwa stesheni. Kinachosalia ni kuwa cha muhimu ni ratings. Ile uhakika ya kuwa na kazi hizi ni ubora wa kazi yako," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan.
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan. Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan. Pulse Live Kenya

Rashid acknowledged the abundance of quality productions in the Kenyan entertainment industry, noting that Jiffy Pictures had to continuously strive for excellence to remain competitive.

He mentioned instances where their series, such as 'Maza,' faced stiff competition, prompting them to reevaluate their strategies and improve their offerings.

"Hakuna mtu atakupa kitu akijua utakuja kuua stesheni yake. Yeye atafaidi nini? Hii ndio maana tulikaa takriban miaka minne baada ya Maza kwa sababu kulikuwa na watu walio na kazi bora zaidi yetu. Kovu iliposiha tukakaa tena nje. Hiyo ina maanisha kazi nzuri ziko nyingi hapa Kenya," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid Abdalla (Instagram)
Rashid Abdalla (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Rashid emphasised the need for continuous innovation and adaptation to meet the demands of viewers and networks alike.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Zuchu basks in glory as 'Sukari' makes YouTube history in East Africa

Zuchu basks in glory as 'Sukari' makes YouTube history in East Africa

Robert Nagila recalls what drew him to Rita Tinina in heartfelt eulogy [Video]

Robert Nagila recalls what drew him to Rita Tinina in heartfelt eulogy [Video]

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor passes away, days after begging for help

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor passes away, days after begging for help

Femi One lists 3 ways King Kaka goes the extra mile for her despite busy schedule

Femi One lists 3 ways King Kaka goes the extra mile for her despite busy schedule

High Court delivers verdict on Azziad & other Talanta Hela Council appointments

High Court delivers verdict on Azziad & other Talanta Hela Council appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Celebrity Chef Lesiamon Ole Sempele popularly known as Chef Les

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'