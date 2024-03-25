Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

In an interview with a local media outlet on March 25, Rashid, who co-owns the production company Jiffy Pictures with his wife Lulu Hassan, shared insights into what sets their productions apart and why they have garnered airtime not only on Citizen TV but also on other stations in Kenya and beyond.

Jiffy Pictures: From Humble Beginnings to Success

Rashid began by recounting the journey of Jiffy Pictures, from its humble beginnings to becoming a successful production company.

Citizen TV News anchor Rashid Abdalla Pulse Live Kenya

The idea was conceived in 2016 by Rashid's close friend and colleague, Lulu Hassan. At that time, the couple had two children and shared a passion for the entertainment industry.

Leveraging their combined talents and interests, they established Jiffy Pictures and embarked on their first television series venture titled 'Moyo,' which aired on Maisha Magic.

The success of 'Moyo' paved the way for subsequent productions, including 'Maza' on Maisha Magic East and 'Huba' on Maisha Magic Bongo.

"Tulianza na thiamtlia ya kwanza ilikuwa inatitwa Moyo ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic. Moyo ilivyo song ikafungu fursa ya mchezo nyingine inaitwa Maza ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic East alafu abadae tukafanya nyingine ilikuwa inaitwa Huba ambayo ilienda Maisha Magic Bongo Tukaotoka pale tukafanya Aziza. Kutoka kwa Aziza tukaingia Maria, kisha Zora alafu sasa hivi tuko kwa Becky," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rashid Abdalla highlights the key to success

According to Rashid, the key to their success lies in one simple principle: quality. He emphasised that no network or individual, regardless of their position, would prioritise a production if it did not attract viewership.

Rashid stressed that even within their station, decisions are based on the quality of content rather than personal affiliations.

"Siri ni moja. Hakuna mtu ambaye anataka kukupa kazi wewe katika stesheni yake ikiwa ile kazi haina ratings. Awe babako ama mamaku. Hata yeye katika meza yake kinachomweka mezani ni ubora wa stesheni, sio ubora wa familia yake nyumbani," he said.

Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted the importance of delivering results and generating revenue, especially during financial evaluations at the end of each year.

"Wakikaa katika mwisho wa financial year wanakuangalia, umefanya nini, umeingiza nini? Ile dhana ya kwamba kuna mtu hupewa lazima iondoke. Mtu hupewa kwa kile kitu bora," he said.

According to Rashid, success in the industry is contingent upon delivering content that resonates with audiences and aligns with the objectives of broadcasting networks.

"Tunafaa kuwa na kazi bora. Unaleta nini na kina faida gani kwa stesheni. Kinachosalia ni kuwa cha muhimu ni ratings. Ile uhakika ya kuwa na kazi hizi ni ubora wa kazi yako," he said.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan. Pulse Live Kenya

Competing in a saturated market

Rashid acknowledged the abundance of quality productions in the Kenyan entertainment industry, noting that Jiffy Pictures had to continuously strive for excellence to remain competitive.

He mentioned instances where their series, such as 'Maza,' faced stiff competition, prompting them to reevaluate their strategies and improve their offerings.

"Hakuna mtu atakupa kitu akijua utakuja kuua stesheni yake. Yeye atafaidi nini? Hii ndio maana tulikaa takriban miaka minne baada ya Maza kwa sababu kulikuwa na watu walio na kazi bora zaidi yetu. Kovu iliposiha tukakaa tena nje. Hiyo ina maanisha kazi nzuri ziko nyingi hapa Kenya," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya