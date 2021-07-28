Reactions as Betty Kyallo goes on Baecation with Lawyer Nick Ndeda [Video]

On Tuesday, the two love birds packed their bags and headed out to Lake Nakuru National Park, for a vacation and Netizens can’t keep calm.

Ms Kyallo who seem to be swimming in the deep waters of Love, documented their Journey from Nairobi to Nakuru, as per short videos shared via her Insta-stories and Insta-feeds.

Betty Kyallo and Nick Ndeda Pulse Live Kenya

The Vacation come days after Betty confessed being in Love and how she has received numerous warnings not to go all in.

“Nimeambiwa I go outside get some Sun 😂 but not for long because of the harsh rays. 😅😅😅 Wacha niangaliwe Aki”

“Life is best shared❤️ It’s a birthday celebration for the One❤️ 🥂 Now it’s a Pisces and Leo Situation’

Betty Kyallo and Nick Ndeda Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from Netizens over the BaeCation

itskamene “Love Wins ❤️”

fridah_kings “Wakamba mmetrend sana .... please kikuyu do something can we hear from you😂😂”

Jenipher_katheu “Wendo wi muyo iya uteitanga,jibambe betty”

blessedsarahmwangi “Baaaasss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️ Sasa kikao Lazima 😍😍 enjoy yourselves”

miltonwere “Nick Denda is doing a good job...”

n.g.y.m.a “Be happy momma that's all that matters😍😍”

jayne_ayla “❤️❤️❤️❤️gaaaaaallll hold onto it right there,,,, you're 🔥🔥🔥🔥 best of luck berrrrry”

Video

murigi_wanjiru “Enjoy mama to the fullest life is for living ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

deleine_kirui “You deserve to be happier B!Guard that bubble❤️”

kolayvonne “❤️❤️❤️❤️ enjoy mama, wishing you love all the way😍”

deeshamsa “@bettymuteikyallo am happy for you mummy....njoy 😍😍😍😍😍”

lovelyzeytun “Life is for the living 😆 enjoy yourself mama”

essysaviah “Enjoy to the fullest dear..I love you..wenye wivu wajislash kichwa”

Just the other day, Betty Kyallo was forced to respond to Kenyans who leaked photos of her visit to Nairobi lawyer Nick Ndeda.

Taking to Instagram, Betty said “Naambiwa kuna chai mahali. Ebu mkunywe kuna baridi sana. Also pole kama hampendwi, mimi napendwa sana.”

“How do you sit on your balcony following other people’s lives. Hadi unajua saa ya kurudi home. Loneliness is real aki,” she responded to the person who took the photos.

The images were also posted on blogger Edgar Obare’s IG stories where Kenyans expressed all manner of theories behind the tete a tete.

Nick Ndeda’s profile

According to his website, Nick Ndeda describes himself as a person who wants to inspire the world and generations to come.

He rose from being a hawker to working casual jobs and now an advocate who is in the process of setting up a bank.

Betty Kyallo and Nick Ndeda Pulse Live Kenya

His biography also says that Nick holds ambitions to become the President of Kenya one day.