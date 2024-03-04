Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

The statements, made during an interview on NTV's 'The Trend' show, have stirred a mix of reactions igniting discussions about importance of professional boundaries between trainers and their clients.

Frankie started by highlighting the difference between a fitness instructor and a personal trainer.

According to the father of four, a fitness instructor primarily handles day-to-day gym activities and may offer general guidance, while a personal trainer delves deeper into their client's life, understanding their routines, stresses, and even ovulation cycles to tailor personalized training programs effectively.

“A fitness instructor is just someone employed in a gym to take care of the day-to-day activities like cleaning up and all. If a client comes in, they can show them a few things but they can’t guide them through a certain routine,” he said.

Frankie JustGymIt - A personal trainer must know their client's ovulation cycle

Frankie emphasised the importance of a personal trainer's comprehensive understanding of their client's life. He asserted that knowing intimate details like ovulation cycles is crucial for providing effective training.

“A personal trainer is invested in who you are, has to know your everyday routine, how work is like, what stresses you, even your ovulation he has to like know all that. It is very crucial,” he said.

However, his statement raised eyebrows, particularly among those who believe that such personal information should remain off-limits to fitness professionals.

Netizens' reaction to frankie JustGymit's controversial statement

Frankie revealed instances where husbands expressed discomfort with him training their wives after discovering the extent of his involvement.

“I have had dudes call me and tell me never to train their wives ever again. Not me being unprofessional but I guess is because they didn’t know about me, then they see social media and they are like, this is the guy who is training you? Not ever again," Frankie revealed.

This disclosure highlighted concerns about professional boundaries and raised questions about the appropriateness of personal trainers delving into clients' personal lives.

While some view his approach as intrusive and inappropriate, others defend his dedication to understanding clients on a deeper level, arguing that it is integral to effective training.