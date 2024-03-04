The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Lynet Okumu

Frankie JustGymIt receives criticism for acknowledging he monitors clients' ovulation dates

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit

Fitness trainer Frankie Kiarie 'JustGymIt' has sparked a debate with his remarks about personal trainers' involvement in their female clients' personal lives, including knowledge about their ovulation cycles.

Recommended articles

The statements, made during an interview on NTV's 'The Trend' show, have stirred a mix of reactions igniting discussions about importance of professional boundaries between trainers and their clients.

Frankie started by highlighting the difference between a fitness instructor and a personal trainer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frankie Justygymit breaks down 3 ways he prioritises his income as he co-parents

According to the father of four, a fitness instructor primarily handles day-to-day gym activities and may offer general guidance, while a personal trainer delves deeper into their client's life, understanding their routines, stresses, and even ovulation cycles to tailor personalized training programs effectively.

“A fitness instructor is just someone employed in a gym to take care of the day-to-day activities like cleaning up and all. If a client comes in, they can show them a few things but they can’t guide them through a certain routine,” he said.

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Frankie emphasised the importance of a personal trainer's comprehensive understanding of their client's life. He asserted that knowing intimate details like ovulation cycles is crucial for providing effective training.

“A personal trainer is invested in who you are, has to know your everyday routine, how work is like, what stresses you, even your ovulation he has to like know all that. It is very crucial,” he said.

However, his statement raised eyebrows, particularly among those who believe that such personal information should remain off-limits to fitness professionals.

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours

Frankie revealed instances where husbands expressed discomfort with him training their wives after discovering the extent of his involvement.

“I have had dudes call me and tell me never to train their wives ever again. Not me being unprofessional but I guess is because they didn’t know about me, then they see social media and they are like, this is the guy who is training you? Not ever again," Frankie revealed.

This disclosure highlighted concerns about professional boundaries and raised questions about the appropriateness of personal trainers delving into clients' personal lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some view his approach as intrusive and inappropriate, others defend his dedication to understanding clients on a deeper level, arguing that it is integral to effective training.

Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

Eric Latiff's radio show idea Capital FM turned down, now a hit at Spice FM

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

Ciru Muriuki echoes words from Charles Ouda's memorial in 1-month tribute

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Frankie JustGymIt faces backlash over monitoring clients' ovulation dates

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

Andrew Kibe opens up on experience & reasons behind his decision not to marry

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine