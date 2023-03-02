Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Frankie JustGymIt, have sparked relationship rumours after their latest photos and videos on Instagram.
Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours [Screenshots]
Corazon and Frankie JustGymIt separated in February 2022
In the first video posted by Corazon, she is excited about getting an Arsenal jersey to someone who is in Kenya.
"Buying stuff for some Arsenal fans back at home. Look at the hater trying to record me from a video," Corazon captioned the video.
Frankie JustGymIt also posted a video showing the same location and the Arsenal jersey with his name printed on it.
This is not the first time the two are being rumoured to be back together.
Corazon and Frankie spotted together
On December 25, 2022 Frankie shared a photo of his dad-daughter moment with his daughter in Corazon's house. Fans quickly noticed the photo was taken in Corazon's bedroom, sparking rumours that they might have reunited.
The two are rumoured to have had a getaway together in Mombasa on her birthday. They shared separate pictures from the coast on their pages, although they didn't appear together in any of their photos.
Corazon confirms break up with Frankie
In February 2022, Corazon confirmed publicly that she had broken up with her then-fiancé, Frankie JustGymIt. This came only two months after the birth of their daughter.
Corazon announced via her Instagram account, posting a picture of a black rose to symbolize the crisis in her love life. She accompanied the image with a caption noting that she was now single.
In July 2022, Frankie said in an interview that Corazon couldn't keep a man because she had unresolved daddy issues.
According to Frankie, his two exes, Corazon and Maureen Waititu, found it challenging to keep a love that had no strings attached.
Corazon called him out on divulging their private pillow talks to the whole world.
In a post on her Instagram stories, Corazon noted how manipulative Frankie was and how he tried to torment her whenever she was about to heal from their breakup.
Frankie later apologized for his interview comments and sought peace with Corazon.
So, are the power couple together, or are they just messing around with their followers?
