ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours [Screenshots]

Lynet Okumu

Corazon and Frankie JustGymIt separated in February 2022

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just Gym It
Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just Gym It

Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Frankie JustGymIt, have sparked relationship rumours after their latest photos and videos on Instagram.

Recommended articles

In the first video posted by Corazon, she is excited about getting an Arsenal jersey to someone who is in Kenya.

"Buying stuff for some Arsenal fans back at home. Look at the hater trying to record me from a video," Corazon captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankie JustGymIt also posted a video showing the same location and the Arsenal jersey with his name printed on it.

Screenshot of Corazon Kwamboka's post on Instagram
Screenshot of Corazon Kwamboka's post on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya
A screenshot of Frankie Gym It post on Instagram
A screenshot of Frankie Gym It post on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the two are being rumoured to be back together.

On December 25, 2022 Frankie shared a photo of his dad-daughter moment with his daughter in Corazon's house. Fans quickly noticed the photo was taken in Corazon's bedroom, sparking rumours that they might have reunited.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt
Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just GymIt Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The two are rumoured to have had a getaway together in Mombasa on her birthday. They shared separate pictures from the coast on their pages, although they didn't appear together in any of their photos.

READ: Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

In February 2022, Corazon confirmed publicly that she had broken up with her then-fiancé, Frankie JustGymIt. This came only two months after the birth of their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corazon announced via her Instagram account, posting a picture of a black rose to symbolize the crisis in her love life. She accompanied the image with a caption noting that she was now single.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

In July 2022, Frankie said in an interview that Corazon couldn't keep a man because she had unresolved daddy issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Frankie, his two exes, Corazon and Maureen Waititu, found it challenging to keep a love that had no strings attached.

Corazon called him out on divulging their private pillow talks to the whole world.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Corazon Kwamboka appreciates Frankie for babysitting as she takes a vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on her Instagram stories, Corazon noted how manipulative Frankie was and how he tried to torment her whenever she was about to heal from their breakup.

Frankie later apologized for his interview comments and sought peace with Corazon.

So, are the power couple together, or are they just messing around with their followers?

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours [Screenshots]

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt spark reunion rumours [Screenshots]

Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya & 1 other top presenter leave Radio Maisha

Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya & 1 other top presenter leave Radio Maisha

Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

Arrow Bwoy exposes Nairobi County

Eric Omondi arrested again at City Stadium [Video]

Eric Omondi arrested again at City Stadium [Video]

DNA speaks on remarrying

DNA speaks on remarrying

Sandra Dacha: Trick husbands use to invite side chicks to family functions

Sandra Dacha: Trick husbands use to invite side chicks to family functions

Boniface Mwangi launches new platform to expose injustices

Boniface Mwangi launches new platform to expose injustices

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri resigns to take up Interior Ministry job

Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri resigns to take up Interior Ministry job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]