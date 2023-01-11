Rev Cathy Kiuna: Submitting to your husband does not make you inferior

Some argue that the husband should be considered the senior partner, while others believe that both the husband and wife are equal partners in the union.

Traditionally, societies have placed the husband in a position of authority and leadership within the marriage. This has been based on the belief that men are providers and protectors of their families.

However, in recent years, there has been a shift away from this traditional view of marriage. Many people now believe that both partners should be equal in terms of power and decision-making.

This is majorly due to the fact that women have been empowered and now play a more active role in providing for their families.

Rev Cathy Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) however shares a deeper view on a husband and wife's place in a marriage union.

Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

According to Rev Kiuna, both husband and wife are equal, however for the marriage to function properly the wife should submit to the husband's authority in obedience to God's word.

Rev Kiuna says that submission does not mean the wife is inferior to her husband instead it fosters order and gives direction in the marriage.

"Everything that God created follows a pre-established order. Nothing that God does is haphazard or chaotic. Being in order doesn’t mean that you are inferior, it means you understand that for anything to function properly, there must be order.

Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

"As a wife, I understand that I'm not inferior to my husband, we are equally created in the image and likeness of God. But I also understand that for the sake of our marriage to function properly, I willingly submit myself to my husband's authority in obedience to God’s word," Rev Kiuna says.