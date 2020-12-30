Gorgeous City Pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha has for the first time disclosed that she is in a serious relationship with a man who is not from Kenya.

Appearing on Jessy Junction, Natasha said that it took her long to find a partner, because she wanted somebody who can be her friend, share same goals, chemistry and also be compatible.

“… You want to marry somebody that is a friend, that you are compatible, somebody that you have chemistry, somebody that you have the same goals, same values, same vision, so that was what I was waiting for, and that Is why it has taken long.

But by the Grace of God…I can tell you very well that I'm in a good relationship. And Love is about two imperfect people coming together…I feel this is the person that God has ordained for me, he's a friend. He's someone I can talk to, if I have something Good I want share, if am going through a struggle this is the person I feel that I need to share with” said Rev. Lucy Natasha.

The Oracle of God preacher also disclosed that before meeting her current man, she had dated other people but things did not work out.

She mentioned that others approached her with a narrative that they had a vision from God that she was the chosen one for them.

“I have in relationship that never worked, other because of compatibility, others unaona you have different visions, others unakuwa heartbroken. So I have been through the circle like any other person who is trying to settle down…

He is a good Guy but he is not of Kenyan decent, he is somebody we are not in the same continent …The greatest challenge I can say is being in different countries and continents so the dynamics are different...It's not somewhere you can say 'Let's meet in the evening' so its a bit challenging but we are trying to navigate it but love wins," added Natasha.

Asked if the man she is dating is also a pastor, she replied; “He also has a calling from God upon his life, he is also a man that is in the corporate world, lakini hana kanisa”.

The woman of God added that they will hold three big weddings when time comes.