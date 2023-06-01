The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Adeayo Adebiyi

American rapper Rick Ross has expressed his interest in Nigerian music star Ayra Starr.

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr
Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Recommended articles

American rapper Rick Ross' attraction to Afrobeats has gone beyond the music as he recently openly expressed his attraction to Ayra Starr.

In an Instagram video, Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr describing her as beautiful and talented while also proposing a toast to her and saying he would like to celebrate her when he comes to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has generated reaction online as fans joked about what a relationship between the two would look like.

Rick Ross interacted with Afrobeats long before Ayra Starr became a star. The rapper collaborated with Afrobeats legend P-Square on the remix of their 2011 hit single 'Beautiful Oyinye'.

Rick Ross visited Nigeria in 2012 where he headlined a show and even shot a Nigerian video for his hit single 'Hold Me Back.'

More recently, the rapper collaborated with Adekunle Gold on the remix of his hit song '5 Star'. He also visited Lagos in 2022 where he performed at a show.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Ghetto Kids picked for Britain's Got Talent 2023 finale

Ghetto Kids picked for Britain's Got Talent 2023 finale

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Seun Kuti addresses assault claim, denies beating wife

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr