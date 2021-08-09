Rubadiri outshines Jeff Koinange in dance after news bulletin [Behind the scenes Video]

At the end of the Sunday Live news bulletin, the duo performed a rehearsed dance routine, dancing to Never Too Much by Soul Deep.

"Yes Team Kenya, we want to congratulate you. We want to congratulate Eliud, the greatest of all time. Congratulations. Job well done Team Kenya," Koinange began.

"In his honour and in honour of Team Kenya, we have a little tribute," Rubadiri added as they waited for the beat to drop.

After that, the two tried a choreographed dance for around 30 seconds before high-fiving each other.

"How I’m dancing into this new week!!💃🏾 Got two left feet, but had to bust a move for #TeamKenya🇰🇪 who did us proud at #Tokyo2020🥇" Victoria added in a post on Instagram.

Kipchoge's defended his Olympic medal at the 42km Marathon, bring to a close Kenya's good performance in Tokyo.

The Olympic dream is a special dream. For every athlete here it has taken a lifetime of preparation to get to this point. Today I lived my Olympic dream. I always say that sport is like life, whereby you can win and lose. But today was a day where I won.

"I can say I successfully defended my Olympic title. I want to share thanks to the people of Japan and the Olympic organization for an incredible job in making these Olympics happen. A running world is a happy world," Kipchoge expressed in a post on Twitter.

Watch Jeff Koinange and Rubadiri's behind the scenes video below.

Kenya's performance at the Olympics.

Despite a false start which saw a lot of Kenya's sportsmen and women return home empty handed, the country still emerged the best in Africa.