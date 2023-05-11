'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

The heartbreaking news was announced by his dear friend and colleague, Sandra Dacha, in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday morning.

Sandra, visibly shaken, shared a poignant tribute accompanied by a heartfelt photo and video, paying homage to the fallen comedy soldier.

"In a life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome. Rest in peace my friend/colleague Ochonjo Dunco series of instagram photos and videos, emotional Sandra," Sandra wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The profound impact of Ochonjo's departure echoed through her words, encapsulating the sentiments of countless fans and fellow comedians who are now grieving his loss.

Through another video, Sandra courageously disclosed the details surrounding Ochonjo's untimely passing.

She recalled how they rushed him to the hospital, unaware that it would be their last encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

With profound sadness, she revealed that Ochonjo breathed his last at 2 am on the fateful morning of May 10, 2023.

"A day like this last week is when we took you to the hospital…My colleague Ochonjo Dancun took his last breath at 2 am today, 10/5/2023

"You embrace death because life doesn’t exist without you. You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade from our hearts. Until we meet again rest in peace Ochos," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duncann Ochonjo was a luminary in the comedy industry, known for his exceptional talent and infectious humor.

Collaborating with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsogo, Ochonjo created uproarious skits that resonated deeply with audiences, often going viral and bringing laughter to countless lives.

Moreover, Ochonjo's comedic genius extended to the Luo comedy scene, where he showcased his exceptional versatility and charisma.

ADVERTISEMENT