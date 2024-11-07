Cheating is no reason to leave, if he's having fun let him - Sarah Kabu

In a recent interview with KTN, Sarah explained her decision to leave the role after a successful term, saying she felt it was time to give another person the opportunity to lead.

“I felt it was time to hand over the leadership to someone else after serving for over five years. Even the presidential term limit lasts five years, and as a president, I believe that’s enough. So, I decided to pass the torch to someone else to take it to the next level,” she shared.

Life as a Goat Wife: A Peek Behind the Scenes

Earlier in the year, Sarah participated in the “Goat Wife Challenge,” where she shared a glimpse into her daily life as a supportive spouse.

She posted a video showing her morning routine, which includes praying for her family, exercising with her husband, and helping with his business.

Sarah shared that while she enjoys cooking for her husband, she also appreciates when he treats her to a meal outside occasionally.

This challenge went viral, sparking discussions and curiosity from her followers. Many admired her dedication to her husband and family, a commitment Sarah often encourages others to adopt.

Family issues

Beyond the challenge, Sarah has used her platform to address issues facing women in relationships. In a TikTok video that caught widespread attention, she discussed the sensitive issue of husbands bringing side chicks on family vacations.

Her video, she explained, aimed to advise women, especially those who may not be fully aware of their husbands' behaviour.

“I meet women in hotels who suspect their husbands are sneaking off to see someone else,” Sarah explained. “I just wanted to offer some advice to women going through similar situations.”

Sarah’s view on cheating husbands

Sarah shared her evolving perspective on relationships, particularly on the subject of infidelity.

Her advice to women was to avoid letting cheating become the central reason to end a marriage. She encouraged women to focus on their own well-being and not obsess over their partner’s every move.

“Cheating should not be the reason we leave men or worry about our husbands. Let’s focus on bigger issues. When you become unbothered, that's when they start to worry about you. They want to see us praying and checking on them. Let men be who they were created to be. Hata sisi tucheze chini kidogo hata sisi we cannot continue chasing them all the time.”

"Sometimes I see some women worshipping men...As much as he's your husband, don't make him your God... Sometimes when you let go they will start asking questions," she said.

Sarah didn’t shy away from advising women to consider their safety in their relationships. While she urged women to let go of unnecessary worries, she stressed that if there are any real threats or dangers, then separation might be the best option.

“If your life is not in danger, if you’re not under any threat, and he’s just having fun, let him be. Couples are separating unnecessarily these days, and I feel it’s not needed unless there’s a life-threatening situation. There's no need," she said

