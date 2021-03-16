Sauti Sol unveils season 2 of Sol Family with new Members

On Monday, Kenya’s multi-award-winning band, Sauti Sol unveiled season two of their docu-reality series dubbed Sol Family, with new members joining the show.

The docu-reality series that is back with more drama, more spice and more music will be airing exclusively to Showmax from 15 March.

Sol Family, which premiered in August 2020, took fans behind-the-scenes into the lives of Bien, Savara, Chimano and Polycarp, the four members that make up Sauti Sol, as well as their Sol Generation protégés Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul.

Praised by fans for its humour (and memes) and for offering an intimate and authentic look into the lives of Africa’s biggest band, Sol Family became an instant hit among fans, even making it to Showmax’s list of most-watched shows on the platform for weeks.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming new season, producer Eugene Mbugua termed season one a resounding success, among Sol Generation fans who felt that they got to know and relate with the stars better.

“We have an exciting season lined up which we have been filming since July of last year. We’ll give the audience a more in-depth look into the couples on the show. We’ll also get to take you behind the scenes of what happens when Sauti Sol, Nviiri and Bensoul hit the stage,” said Eugene on Season two of the show.

While their biggest challenge filming season one was COVID-19, Mbugua reveals that things have been much easier this season after some restrictions were lifted. As such, the audience will also get to follow Sauti Sol and Sol Generation for an out-of-town experience as the show travels to Meru, Diani and even Lamu.

Season 2 will also dive deeper into their mantra; DOPE (Discipline, Order, Passion & Excellence) and how they apply this principle in their daily lives, personal relationships, businesses and musical prowess.

The show will air on exclusively on Showmax.