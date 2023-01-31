Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

In an interview on Milele FM, Bien said Chiki acted as his manager and not his wife.

"Chiki was just working. She is my manager so she acted in her capacity as a manager," Bien stated. "Don’t look at that incident and see it as my wife being extra. She was my manager at that point,” said Bien.

Bien noted that the job of an artist manager was to ensure he was not distracted before he went up on stage.

"She was supposed to make sure that I had no distractions before I went on stage. I had to be focused and that girl was a distraction, so I moved in front politely and Chiki and the security handled the girl," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bien clarifies statement about being in an open marriage

In August 2022, Bien was forced to clear the air after saying cheating in marriage was proper basis for separation.

A section of netizens however said Bien was in an open marriage, something he refuted in an interview.

“I’m not in an open marriage. I have never said that I’m in an open marriage, it’s just that people concluded their own things. There is what you say and there is what people want to hear. I have never said I’m in an open marriage, but I have said that when in marriage you are not supposed to own your partner, you are supposed to experience your partner,” Bien explained.

Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further stated that being faithful in a relationship is only 5 per cent of what holds the affair together.

“Marriage is not all about being faithful to one another, it’s about walking the journey of life together. Being faithful is about 5 percent of a relationship and people who are married can understand me.