ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Amos Robi

Chiki Kuruka sent off a lady who was grinding on Bien before going on stage

Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka
Bien and his wife Chiki Kuruka

Singer Bien-Aime Baraza has spoken after a video emerged of his wife and manager Chiki Kuruka sending off a female fan who was grinding on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an interview on Milele FM, Bien said Chiki acted as his manager and not his wife.

"Chiki was just working. She is my manager so she acted in her capacity as a manager," Bien stated. "Don’t look at that incident and see it as my wife being extra. She was my manager at that point,” said Bien.

Bien noted that the job of an artist manager was to ensure he was not distracted before he went up on stage.

"She was supposed to make sure that I had no distractions before I went on stage. I had to be focused and that girl was a distraction, so I moved in front politely and Chiki and the security handled the girl," he said.

Bien and wife Chiki open up on how they first met, talk about their first date
Bien and wife Chiki open up on how they first met, talk about their first date Pulse Live Kenya

In August 2022, Bien was forced to clear the air after saying cheating in marriage was proper basis for separation.

A section of netizens however said Bien was in an open marriage, something he refuted in an interview.

“I’m not in an open marriage. I have never said that I’m in an open marriage, it’s just that people concluded their own things. There is what you say and there is what people want to hear. I have never said I’m in an open marriage, but I have said that when in marriage you are not supposed to own your partner, you are supposed to experience your partner,” Bien explained.

Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka
Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka Pulse Live Kenya

The singer further stated that being faithful in a relationship is only 5 per cent of what holds the affair together.

“Marriage is not all about being faithful to one another, it’s about walking the journey of life together. Being faithful is about 5 percent of a relationship and people who are married can understand me.

The speculations were fuelled by a statement made on the Sol Family where Bien said he was in an open marriage with his wife Chiki.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Soft life - Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday

Soft life - Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday

Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji quits Vybz Radio

Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji quits Vybz Radio

10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

I thought it'd get easier, but it doesn't - Martin Kasavuli posts on late mom's account

I thought it'd get easier, but it doesn't - Martin Kasavuli posts on late mom's account

Daddy Owen drops new music video after 1-year hiatus [Watch]

Daddy Owen drops new music video after 1-year hiatus [Watch]

Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Shaffie Weru makes media comeback with new show [Video]

Shaffie Weru makes media comeback with new show [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Zari Hassan

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands