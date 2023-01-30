ADVERTISEMENT
Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Amos Robi

The incident happened during a Saturday concert where Bien was performing

Bien-Aime Baraza and wife Chiki Kuruka
Chiki Kuruka, wife to Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza was forced to take action after a lady went grinding on her husband during a concert on Saturday, January 28.

The lady seemed to have been seeking a moment with the Sauti Sol star moments before he took to the stage for a performance.

In the video shared online, a displeased Chiki moves swiftly to send off the lady as she also talks to security to take control of the backstage area.

Bien, on the other hand, makes no negative reaction and only moves forward to let go of the fan.

The video ignited reactions from netizens who praised Chiki for her actions, as some questioned why Bien was not quick to jump off.

bienaimesol Haitaki hasira

nicki_bigfish Ata mimi naona nita nyoa alafu ni buy guitar, hakuna njia ingine sasa

Kenyasafariwedding Protect yours at all cost ❤️

_badgirlcashina_ And thats how you protect your man and mark the territory 👏👏👏👏👏 well done sis

cop_lydia_mwangi Yaaani bien anasikizia Tu hataki kumove?

keshgracy Bwana ya wenyewe is a NO GO ZONE

mogenibarbara I don't know why some fans have such entitlement? Especially female fans,had it been roles reversed guy could be rebuked and had sexual harrasment thrown around. The disrespect. In as much as bien is a performer fans need to draw the line aki chiki was composed

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro's lover clarifies

