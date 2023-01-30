Chiki Kuruka, wife to Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza was forced to take action after a lady went grinding on her husband during a concert on Saturday, January 28.
Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]
The incident happened during a Saturday concert where Bien was performing
The lady seemed to have been seeking a moment with the Sauti Sol star moments before he took to the stage for a performance.
In the video shared online, a displeased Chiki moves swiftly to send off the lady as she also talks to security to take control of the backstage area.
Bien, on the other hand, makes no negative reaction and only moves forward to let go of the fan.
The video ignited reactions from netizens who praised Chiki for her actions, as some questioned why Bien was not quick to jump off.
bienaimesol Haitaki hasira
nicki_bigfish Ata mimi naona nita nyoa alafu ni buy guitar, hakuna njia ingine sasa
Kenyasafariwedding Protect yours at all cost ❤️
_badgirlcashina_ And thats how you protect your man and mark the territory 👏👏👏👏👏 well done sis
cop_lydia_mwangi Yaaani bien anasikizia Tu hataki kumove?
keshgracy Bwana ya wenyewe is a NO GO ZONE
mogenibarbara I don't know why some fans have such entitlement? Especially female fans,had it been roles reversed guy could be rebuked and had sexual harrasment thrown around. The disrespect. In as much as bien is a performer fans need to draw the line aki chiki was composed
