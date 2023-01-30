Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

The lady seemed to have been seeking a moment with the Sauti Sol star moments before he took to the stage for a performance.

In the video shared online, a displeased Chiki moves swiftly to send off the lady as she also talks to security to take control of the backstage area.

Bien, on the other hand, makes no negative reaction and only moves forward to let go of the fan.

The video ignited reactions from netizens who praised Chiki for her actions, as some questioned why Bien was not quick to jump off.

bienaimesol Haitaki hasira

nicki_bigfish Ata mimi naona nita nyoa alafu ni buy guitar, hakuna njia ingine sasa

Kenyasafariwedding Protect yours at all cost ❤️

_badgirlcashina_ And thats how you protect your man and mark the territory 👏👏👏👏👏 well done sis

cop_lydia_mwangi Yaaani bien anasikizia Tu hataki kumove?

keshgracy Bwana ya wenyewe is a NO GO ZONE