Sauti Sol's Polycarp Launches own Book [Photos]

In an update, Fancy Fingers said that the book is the first publication off his upcoming Papa and I series.

“Hence the content we feed our children matters a lot, as they get to learn more about the true essence of who they are and where they come from. There hasn’t been enough African content for kids that is relatable.

"That said, Allow me to present to you, ‘WRITTEN IN THE STARS’!! First one of the ‘Papa and I series’ that is set to launch across the next several months. Written by my very good friend @mel_wakhu, Illustrated by @odwyre_artworld, conceptualized by yours truly,” Otieno said in part.

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp’ Fancy Fingers’ Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the book will be retailing at half price on his Hustle Sasa profile until midnight and will be available in all bookshops from Friday.

“And in the spirit of Black November, I will have a flash sale of half price on @hustlesasa until midnight!! Go ahead click on the link in bio and get a copy(or 2, perhaps 3) for yourself, your neighbor, your best friend, your school….list is endless! Books available in all @textbookcentre stores across the East Africa region from Friday too! #FatherStudies #WrittenInTheStars,” he added.

The Rhumba Toto hit-maker added that; “Africa needs to tell its own stories. For the longest time our history was transmitted verbally from generation to generation. The downside of that is a lot of broken telephone and others taking advantage to misconstrue our actual truth, taking all the glory of our inventions and brilliance as the African people,”.

On the other hand, Sauti Sol congratulated one of their own for the new milestone.

"A big congratulations to our brother @itsmefancyfingers on the official launch of his children's book 'WRITTEN IN THE STARS' 🎈🎉. First one of the 'PAPA AND I' series that is set to launch over the next couple of months.