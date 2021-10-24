Lifestyle Coach Robert Burale has caused a stir on social media after a poster for an event he is hosting went viral.
Sh12,000 for a ticket: Robert Burale's poster goes viral
Would you pay Sh12,000 to interact with other single people?
Details on the poster indicated that the cleric was offering an overnight package for single people to meet up at a cost of Sh12,000.
"Singles night; 'Chivalry is not lost and so is an honourable lady'," the poster announced before outlining the cost.
According to the poster, part of the Sh12,000 will go toward; accommodation on half-board, red roses for ladies, kizomba, salsa, fun & games and breakfast by the pool side.
The event will be held at the Hillpark Hotel on Thursday November 18, 2021 starting at 6:00pm.
The poster has triggered reactions from Kenyans online with a majority raising concerns over whether the amount is worth the trouble.
One Phoebe Korir posted: "When we thought that being is cheap; no expenses for dates, reduced cost on calls, no buying your partner random gifts, e.t.c Boom!!! Robert Burale appeared ! And now we are parting with a whopping 12k for being single . God, tulikosea wapi?"
