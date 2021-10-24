Details on the poster indicated that the cleric was offering an overnight package for single people to meet up at a cost of Sh12,000.

"Singles night; 'Chivalry is not lost and so is an honourable lady'," the poster announced before outlining the cost.

According to the poster, part of the Sh12,000 will go toward; accommodation on half-board, red roses for ladies, kizomba, salsa, fun & games and breakfast by the pool side.

The event will be held at the Hillpark Hotel on Thursday November 18, 2021 starting at 6:00pm.

The poster has triggered reactions from Kenyans online with a majority raising concerns over whether the amount is worth the trouble.