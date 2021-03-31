Media Personality Shaffie Weru’s cases against Radio Africa Group (RAG) has taken a new twist, after they promised to Countersue him for breach of contract and negligence.

On Tuesday, the former Homeboyz Radio Programs Controller served Radio Africa with a demand letter, demanding Sh21, 157, 500 compensation for what he termed as unfair and unlawful termination of his employment Contract.

However, in response to the demand letter, Radio Africa has opted to Countersue Shaffie with an explanation that he breached Company policies and his employment contract, an act that led to his termination.

Details of the countersuit indicate that Radio Africa will be demanding damages amounting to Sh150 million for loss of business and ruined reputation.

Shaffie Weru's case against Radio Africa takes new twist as they threaten to Countersue for Sh150M

The Lion Place Media House adds that its intention to Sue Weru is based on a demand letter he served them, demanding Sh21, 157, 500 within 7 days.

Shaffie's Demand Letter to Radio Africa

According to a demand letter seen by Pulse Live, Shaffie is threatening to move to Court if his demands are not met by Radio Africa Group within 7 days. The former Homeboyz Radio Programs Controller is demanding to be paid his 1-month salary amounting to Sh 682, 500 for being dismissed without notice.

Shaffie Weru has threatened to sue Radio Africa for unfair & unlawful termination of his Employment Contract

Plus 12 months’ salary for the unfair termination (12x 682, 500), totaling to Sh8, 190, 000. In addition to that is gratuity amounting to 12, 285, 000 (one month for every year of service) for the 18 years he worked at Radio Africa.

"Our Client reserves the right to sue for Defamation, violation of his constitutional rights, unfair termination of employment and attendant and penalties thereto.

Take Notice that if our client’s demands are not met within the next seven (7) days hereof that is 6th April 2021, we will have firm and unequivocal instructions to institute appropriate legal action against you at your own risk as to and other legal consequence’s thereon,” reads part of the demands letter authored by MMA Advocated on behalf of Shaffie Weru.

