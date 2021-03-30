Media Personality Shaffie Weru has threatened to sue Radio Africa Group for unfair and unlawful termination of his employment Contract.

Shaffie is demanding Sh 21, 157, 500 compensations for the unlawful dismissal. He had worked at Radio Africa for 18 years earning Sh 682, 500 per month.

According to a demand letter seen by Pulse Live, Shaffie is threatening to move to Court if his demands are not met by Radio Africa Group with 7 days. The former Homeboyz Radio Programs Controller is demanding to be paid his 1 month salary amounting to Sh 682, 500 for being dismissed without notice.

Plus 12 months’ salary for the unfair termination (12x 682, 500), totaling to Sh 8, 190, 000. In addition to that is gratuity amounting to 12, 285, 000 (one month for every year of service) for the 18 years he worked at Radio Africa.

Shaffie Weru has threatened to sue Radio Africa for unfair & unlawful termination of his Employment Contract

“Our Client reserves the right to sue for Defamation, violation of his constitutional rights, unfair termination of employment and attendant and penalties thereto.

Take Notice that if our client’s demands are not met within the next seven (7) days hereof that is 6th April 2021, we will have firm and unequivocal instructions to institute appropriate legal action against you at your own risk as to and other legal consequence’s thereon” reads part of the demands letter authored by MMA Advocated on behalf of Shaffie Weru.

The demand letter goes on to say;

“On 26th March 2021 Out Client was shocked to receive a letter from yourselves suspending him from employment for allegedly making “Inappropriate and insensitive comments” during the Homeboyz Radio morning shoe of 25th March 2021. In your said letter, you inter alia informed our Client that the suspension was for purposes of paving way for investigation, and that your findings will be communicated to our Client before or on 8th April 2021. You further proceed to place our client on half salary during the purported suspension period”

“On 27th March 2021 at 23:00 hours, well past working hours, our client received calls and screenshots from friends alerting him of a letter circulating on several social media platforms, purportedly communicating your decision to terminate his employment services based on allegations of “Inappropriate and Insensitive comments” on their morning show if 24th March 2021”

Fired

On March 27, Homeboyz Radio terminated the services of Shaffie Weru, Neville Muasya and Joseph Munoru aka DJ Joe Mfalme over gender insensitive remarks.

The trio were accused of victim shaming a victim of sexual violence during the Lift Off morning show on Homeboyz radio.