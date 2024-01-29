The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond's remarks about Zari's love life prompt unexpected reaction from Shakib

Lynet Okumu

Shakib pulls an unexpected reaction after Diamond's comments about him & wife Zari

Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz recently stirred up varied reactions among fans when he shared a video of Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, vibing to his new song 'Mapozi'.

In the video, Zari is seen enjoying the music, prompting Diamond to highlight her satisfaction with the love she receives from her current husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

In the Instagram post, Diamond referred to Zari as Mama Tee and emphasised her contentment with the affection she receives from Shakib Lutaaya, stating that she enjoys it immensely, regardless of the circumstances.

Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari's husband Shakib loses valuables in another robbery incident in Kampala

His caption, "Mama Tee @zarithebosslady tells you that the love she gets from @shakib_cham is 150 kilograms. That's how she enjoys it no matter what. The boss lady, a white man at heart," sparked varied reactions among their followers, eliciting discussions about their past relationship and current dynamics.

Surprisingly, Shakib Lutaaya, Zari's husband, responded with gratitude to Diamond's post, expressing appreciation for the acknowledgment of the deep love he shares with Zari.

Despite the unconventional nature of the situation, Shakib embraced Diamond's praise and referred to him as "Powa Shemej," signifying a cordial relationship between the two men.

This response highlighted a level of maturity and respect uncommon in such circumstances.

Shakib and Zari Hassan
Shakib and Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond hangs out with Shakib as Zuchu shares moments with Zari

The positive interaction between Diamond and Shakib is not a new occurrence. Their public display of mutual respect dates back to October last year when videos and photos of them together circulated on social media.

This meeting gained praise for the maturity displayed by both individuals, especially considering the complexities of their relationship dynamics.

Zari Hassan, the focal point of this amicable relationship, has been vocal about fostering a healthy co-parenting environment for the sake of their children.

Diamond, Zuchu, Zari and Shakib hanging out in South Africa
Diamond, Zuchu, Zari and Shakib hanging out in South Africa Diamond, Zuchu, Zari and Shakib hanging out in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

She emphasised the importance of maturity and respect, particularly in facilitating interactions between Diamond and Shakib.

Zari highlighted that both men were accommodating and mature during their encounters, reflecting a shared commitment to prioritize their children's well-being above personal differences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
