Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz recently stirred up varied reactions among fans when he shared a video of Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, vibing to his new song 'Mapozi'.
Diamond's remarks about Zari's love life prompt unexpected reaction from Shakib
In the video, Zari is seen enjoying the music, prompting Diamond to highlight her satisfaction with the love she receives from her current husband, Shakib Lutaaya.
Diamond Platnumz posts Zari
In the Instagram post, Diamond referred to Zari as Mama Tee and emphasised her contentment with the affection she receives from Shakib Lutaaya, stating that she enjoys it immensely, regardless of the circumstances.
His caption, "Mama Tee @zarithebosslady tells you that the love she gets from @shakib_cham is 150 kilograms. That's how she enjoys it no matter what. The boss lady, a white man at heart," sparked varied reactions among their followers, eliciting discussions about their past relationship and current dynamics.
Shakib Lutaaya's response after Diamond posted Zari
Surprisingly, Shakib Lutaaya, Zari's husband, responded with gratitude to Diamond's post, expressing appreciation for the acknowledgment of the deep love he shares with Zari.
Despite the unconventional nature of the situation, Shakib embraced Diamond's praise and referred to him as "Powa Shemej," signifying a cordial relationship between the two men.
This response highlighted a level of maturity and respect uncommon in such circumstances.
Diamond & Shakib's relationship
The positive interaction between Diamond and Shakib is not a new occurrence. Their public display of mutual respect dates back to October last year when videos and photos of them together circulated on social media.
This meeting gained praise for the maturity displayed by both individuals, especially considering the complexities of their relationship dynamics.
Zari Hassan, the focal point of this amicable relationship, has been vocal about fostering a healthy co-parenting environment for the sake of their children.
She emphasised the importance of maturity and respect, particularly in facilitating interactions between Diamond and Shakib.
Zari highlighted that both men were accommodating and mature during their encounters, reflecting a shared commitment to prioritize their children's well-being above personal differences.
