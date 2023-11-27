The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond hangs out with Shakib as Zuchu shares moments with Zari [Video]

Amos Robi

Zuchu expressed her admiration for the mother of five, affectionately referring to her as 'Mama tee .'

Diamond, Zuchu, Zari and Shakib hanging out in South Africa
Diamond, Zuchu, Zari and Shakib hanging out in South Africa

Zuchu's 30th birthday celebration has become a significant chapter in her life, marked by surprises and heartwarming moments.

The singer, currently in South Africa with her boss Diamond Platnumz, experienced a delightful surprise dinner orchestrated by the WCB CEO, who took the opportunity to express his affection for her.

The celebration continued with an enchanting hot air balloon ride, revealing breathtaking scenery that left Zuchu in awe.

Adding to the surprise, Diamond's baby mama, Zari Hassan, took to Instagram to share her own unexpected twist.

Zari welcomed Zuchu into her South African home, showcasing an unexpected gathering that included her husband Shakib Cham, Diamond, and Zuchu.

READ: Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

Describing it as a 'blended family moment,' Zari shared the joyous occasion on her Instagram stories.

In response to Zari's endearing comment, Zuchu expressed her admiration for the mother of five, affectionately referring to her as 'Mama tee ❤️❤️.'

The camaraderie between the two men, Diamond and Shakib, became apparent as they engaged in conversation, seated on Zari's couch and holding glasses of drinks.

This marked the fourth public appearance of the two men together. Zari and Zuchu further shared a heartwarming moment, exchanging hugs and pecks.

Zari, showcasing her approval of Zuchu, sat next to her with a hand on Zuchu's knees.

The hangout also featured the presence of Nigerian socialite Swanky Jerry, a close friend of Zari, and a member of the Netflix series Young Famous and African.

Zari Hassan & husband Shakib
Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

The meeting between Diamond and Shakib occurred a month ago, during Zari's visit to Uganda. Zari disclosed the backstory, revealing that Diamond had initially requested the meeting to understand the person his children were spending time with.

The encounter took place at a South African airport as Diamond returned to Tanzania with his two children, Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

During the farewell, Shakib hugged the children, expressing his affection and stating that he would miss their presence. He then embraced Diamond, marking a moment of cordiality and understanding.

Shakib Lutaaya meets Zari Hassan's ex Diamond Platnumz
Shakib Lutaaya meets Zari Hassan's ex Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

Zari reflected on the encounter, emphasising the mutual respect between the two men and the ease with which they embraced the new dynamics.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
