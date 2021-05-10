She’d be 8 years now – Wilbroda opens up on having a Miscarriage in 2013

The mother of one who had her first-born son in 2010 said she was excited to have gotten pregnant for the second time, and she hope the baby was a girl and had even named her Atis.

Three months into the pregnancy, she spotted and the doctors confirmed her fears to be true, and that each time she thinks about her, Atis would have been 8 years old today.

In the Mother’s Day, the comedian and radio presenter also narrated how she went through postpartum Depression without knowing it, after the birth of her son, yet she had just been blessed with a precious gift, in the form of a son.

The Milele FM presenter dedicated her message to all special women who have been through situations and struggles they understood and those they did not understand.

Here’s her post:

On the 16th of July, 2010, I became a mother to a beautiful baby boy. It was birth by C section and my friends were there with me from the moment i got into theatre up until when the surgery was done. Thankyou @victorgatonye Thank you @king_lambourghini

4 days later, I was home, excited about this new chapter of my life.

But then almost immediately, I started having feelings that I did not understand. I was extremely sad...There was this hollowness that would show up, especially in the evenings. I'd experience such anxiety and just start crying. I didn't understand it, I’d never heard of it. It just didn't feel right. I mean I was supposed to be happy. I had just been blessed with the most precious gift. I hated that feeling. I hated evenings. I told nobody about it. It just slowly slipped away...Only later did I get to know that what I went through was called Postpartum Depression.

Then in 2013, I got pregnant again. Oh I was elated! I hoped and prayed that it was a girl. I was almost sure it was, so I named her Atis. But then at 3 months, I noticed abnormal spotting and my heart just sunk. The doctor confirmed it and I went in for an evacuation 2 days later. That was a sad period for me. Sometimes I sit and imagine she'd be 8 years now...

On this special Mother's Day, I dedicate my post to all you special women. Mothers who have been through one struggle or another. Mothers who don't understand it all. You'll get the hang of it. Hang in there. You are doing Great. You are Phenomenal. You are a Mother and God's No.1 helper.