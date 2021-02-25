Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo has hinted on a possible TV comeback, if her Thursday photos at Standard Group is anything to go by.

Ms Kyallo shared a number of photos while at KTN premises, announcing that’s she will be back on our TV screens on March 7th, 2021.

However, the TV girl did not divulge into details of her TV comeback; weather she will be hosting a show or coming back as a news anchor.

Betty Kyallo at KTN

She is Back!

“She’s back! Told You It Wasn’t For Long💯, I Am So BLESSED. GRATEFUL TO GOD. March 7th🔥🔥🔥 #Infinity♾

Dressed by @bettykyallocloset” reads Betty Kyallo’s post.

Ms Kyallo announcement left a section of her followers and fans excited, with many stating that they can’t wait to see her back to where here journey in media started.

The K24 Exit

Betty parted ways Mediamax owned station K24 back in May last year after two years.

At that particular time she said; “I really appreciated you all. It’s now time for me to say Goodbye here on K24 TV, if we meet again great, if not you know how you can find me on all my social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Betty Kyallo lately its going to be popping and we are going to be doing great things there. Thank you so much for all your support I appreciate You God bless you and I love you. Good Night."

The mother of one joined K24 in September 2018, after making a surprise exit from Standard Group Owned station KTN in July the same year (2018).

PULSE TV