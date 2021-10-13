Comedian Eric Omondi is begging fellow comedian and script writer Eddie Butita to come on board as the director for Wife Material season 3.
Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita
Butita is demanding Sh3.5 million form Omondi
In a statement, Omondi said that Butita has been ignoring his phone calls despite him being one of his close friends.
He also mentioned that Butita is demanding Sh.3.5 million in order to take up the Wife material job.
Omondi to Butita
“This is the problem with our Industry @eddiebutita is not only a very good friend of mine but I consider him my bro. But sasa akianza kusema ati I talk to his team na achukui simu zangu. Why would you send me to your manager and yet we can talk and do business😥😥🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️...Sisi hatuna shida ya Pesa we are only calling upon you to offer your Professional services ama juu ya Netflix sasa umeingiwa na Kiburi😥😥Shika simu yangu bro. The Show begins next week Tuesday and we need you. You've asked for 35,000 USD which is roughly 3.5 MILLION and we are willing to pay even more. @eddiebutita” said Eric Omondi.
On the other hand, Eddie Butita insisted that Omondi should talk to his Management before they can strike a deal.
“@ericomondi as I told you earlier my team has insisted the rate is USD35,000 upfront juu wewe ni mtu wetu. tell your management to do the honours” shared Butita.
Comedian Eddie Butita was force behind the success of Wife Material season one, but parted ways with Omondi afterwards leading to the flop of season two the show.
Just the other day, Omondi announced that Wife Material 3 is set to kick off on October 19, with ladies from Rwanda, Nigeria and South Sudan.
“The MOST Eligible BACHELOR in AFRICA right NOW!!! Kijana GEISHA!!! HUSBAND MATERIAL!!! . OCTOBER 19TH...WIFE MATERIAL 3. AFRICA EDITION!!! Ethiopia🇪🇹 Nigeria🇳🇬 Rwanda🇷🇼 South Sudan🇸🇸 Kenya🇰🇪. Send your short Videos to 0718891427. 7DAYS TO GO!!!” said Omondi.
