Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

In a statement, Omondi said that Butita has been ignoring his phone calls despite him being one of his close friends.

He also mentioned that Butita is demanding Sh.3.5 million in order to take up the Wife material job.

Omondi to Butita

“This is the problem with our Industry @eddiebutita is not only a very good friend of mine but I consider him my bro. But sasa akianza kusema ati I talk to his team na achukui simu zangu. Why would you send me to your manager and yet we can talk and do business😥😥🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️...Sisi hatuna shida ya Pesa we are only calling upon you to offer your Professional services ama juu ya Netflix sasa umeingiwa na Kiburi😥😥Shika simu yangu bro. The Show begins next week Tuesday and we need you. You've asked for 35,000 USD which is roughly 3.5 MILLION and we are willing to pay even more. @eddiebutita” said Eric Omondi.

On the other hand, Eddie Butita insisted that Omondi should talk to his Management before they can strike a deal.

“@ericomondi as I told you earlier my team has insisted the rate is USD35,000 upfront juu wewe ni mtu wetu. tell your management to do the honours” shared Butita.

Comedian Eddie Butita was force behind the success of Wife Material season one, but parted ways with Omondi afterwards leading to the flop of season two the show.

Just the other day, Omondi announced that Wife Material 3 is set to kick off on October 19, with ladies from Rwanda, Nigeria and South Sudan.