KTN’s Violetta Ngina, Shix Kapienga & Kui Kabala to star in new drama ‘Baba Twins’

Baba Twins will be the first Kenyan Showmax Original film. The comedy-drama follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood and has to raise multiples while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad.

Wamz is played by former KTN and Jalang’o TV presenter Violetta Ngina while Tony is played by Morris Mwangi (Famous, You Again). Other cast members include Kui Kabala (Njoro wa Uba) as Doris, Annstella Karimi (Kina, Sue na Jonnie) as Eva, Brian Ngaira (One in A Million) as PC, and Shix Kapienga (Nairobi Half Life, Shuga), with celebrity cameo appearances from radio personalities King Kalala, Kalekye Mumo, Maqbul Mohammed (Crime and Justice), and Ian Mbugua (House of Lungula, Changes).

Annstella Karimi, Kui Kabala, Violetta Ngina and Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

Directed by Lawrence Murage, Baba Twins is produced by Lucy Mwangi through her production house Moon Beam Productions, the company behind beloved comedy TV shows like Auntie Boss, Kalasha 2020 Best TV Comedy winner and 2021 nominee Varshita, and Kalasha 2021 Best TV Drama nominee Njoro wa Uba.

Speaking about Baba Twins, Lucy describes her first foray into film as a “huge responsibility” that has made her face her fears head-on.

“I am learning that there’s a big difference between producing a TV series and producing a movie, but I am backed by an amazing and professional team, right from my writers to the technical crew to the support team, who are super stoked about working on a project as exciting as this.

“This excitement has balanced the nerves and now we are just having fun as we work towards telling a great story," she says.

Annstella Karimi, Kui Kabala, Violetta Ngina and Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya

Baba Twins, which has recently kicked off production, is the first Showmax Original film (and its second Original title) in Kenya, another significant step for Showmax and for Lucy who’s looking to replicate her TV success.

“The full scale of what I was doing – helming the first Kenyan Showmax Original film - didn’t quite hit home until two days to production. That Showmax entrusted Moon Beam with such a monumental project is in itself a vote of confidence. For us as a production, it’s to ensure that we don’t disappoint, not just the team at Showmax, but the audience who have come to expect nothing but great entertainment from us,” Lucy says.

Baba Twins joins Crime and Justice, the first-ever Showmax Original in Kenya, which premiered in February 2021.

Annstella Karimi, Kui Kabala, Violetta Ngina and Shix Kapienga Pulse Live Kenya