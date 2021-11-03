RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Bahati in jubilation as he celebrates new milestone [photo]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Bahati earns bragging rights as he becomes the most followed male artiste in Kenya

Singer Kevin Bahati
Singer Kevin Bahati

Singer Kevin Bahati is out here chest thumping after hitting 3 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most followed male artiste in Kenya.

Recommended articles

“First male musician in Kenya to surpass the 3 Million followers mark on Instagram 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you to all of you who have been consistently showing me love in my music journey... I love you too 💙💙💙” wrote Bahati.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

Bahati hits 3 million followers on Instagram
Bahati hits 3 million followers on Instagram Bahati hits 3 million followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Over 1 million followers

In Kenya a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

If you look at Kenyan celebs with a huge following; they are either controversial (deliberately or inadvertently), they engage their followers or are funny.

Diana Marua

Just the other day, Diana Marua (Bahati’s wife) was in a celebratory mood after surpassing the 500K subscribers mark on YouTube, since joining the streaming platform on August 19, 2019.

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers
Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

A thankful Marua, took to social media to express gratitude to all her fans for always supporting her craft and being loyal followers who have walked the journey with her over the years.

“It's the winning season!!!! we are at 🎉 🎉🎉 1.9million followers on IG yooooo!

500k subscribers on YouTube. The love is real. Thank you fam. Let's keep winning”, shared Diana Marua.

Also Read: 11 Kenyan celebrities with the Most Instagram Followers

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Bahati in jubilation as he celebrates new milestone [photo]

Singer Bahati in jubilation as he celebrates new milestone [photo]

Kenya's Edi Gathegi stars in trending Jay Z-produced movie [Video]

Kenya's Edi Gathegi stars in trending Jay Z-produced movie [Video]

Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Jay Z finally joins Instagram, find out why it took him so long

Jay Z finally joins Instagram, find out why it took him so long

Michelle Obama to star in final season of 'Black-ish'

Michelle Obama to star in final season of 'Black-ish'

Rapper Cardi B buys mansion in New York

Rapper Cardi B buys mansion in New York

Comedian Obinna clashes with Akothee over advice to Omondi & Jacque Maribe

Comedian Obinna clashes with Akothee over advice to Omondi & Jacque Maribe

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

Trending

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani

Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

Mihlali Ndamase, the_odditty, Azziad Nasenya and Boity Thulo