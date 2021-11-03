Singer Bahati in jubilation as he celebrates new milestone [photo]

“First male musician in Kenya to surpass the 3 Million followers mark on Instagram 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you to all of you who have been consistently showing me love in my music journey... I love you too 💙💙💙” wrote Bahati.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

Over 1 million followers

In Kenya a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

If you look at Kenyan celebs with a huge following; they are either controversial (deliberately or inadvertently), they engage their followers or are funny.

Diana Marua

Just the other day, Diana Marua (Bahati’s wife) was in a celebratory mood after surpassing the 500K subscribers mark on YouTube, since joining the streaming platform on August 19, 2019.

A thankful Marua, took to social media to express gratitude to all her fans for always supporting her craft and being loyal followers who have walked the journey with her over the years.

“It's the winning season!!!! we are at 🎉 🎉🎉 1.9million followers on IG yooooo!

500k subscribers on YouTube. The love is real. Thank you fam. Let's keep winning”, shared Diana Marua.