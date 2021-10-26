Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Ms Marua is now in a celebratory mood after surpassing the 500K subscribers mark on YouTube, since joining the streaming platform on August 19, 2019.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Diana has garnered 64,789,447 views and counting on her channel.

A thankful Marua, took to social media to express gratitude to all her fans for always supporting her craft and being loyal followers who have walked the journey with her over the years.

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

“Woke up with a grateful heart. again, thank you ❤️ Half a million YouTube subscribers sheeesssh 🤗 #Roadtoamillionsubscribers 🎉” wrote Diana Marua.

The mother of two is also greatful for reaching 1.9 million followers on her official Instagram page.

“It's the winning season!!!! we are at 🎉 🎉🎉 1.9million followers on IG yooooo!

500k subscribers on YouTube. The love is real. Thank you fam. Let's keep winning”, shared Diana Marua.

On the other hand, Bahati also congratulated his wife for achieving the new milestone.

“#SWIPE ❤ Come slow Mama; you're becoming toooo famous! @Diana_Marua 🔥🔥 today you hit 500,000 YouTube subscribers & 1.9 Million Instagram followers in such a short time! As your husband I'm super proud of you 👏👏👏👏”, Bahati said in his post.

While more subscribers don’t automatically result in more money, subscribers are an indication of the authority of a channel.

Views prove that the channel is popular but subscribers prove that the popularity is not incidental.

The most followed content creators in Kenya include, Churchill Show, Henry Desagu, Eric Omondi, Njugush, The WaJesus Family, Jalang’o, Abel Mutua, Cartoon Comedian, Crazy Kennar just but to mention a few.

What more subscribers’ means

With an increase in subscribers, YouTube automatically promotes the channel’s video to more people.