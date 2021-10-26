RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations Diana

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers
Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Diana Marua is among most influential YouTubers in Kenya, as she is always accumulating numbers whenever she uploads something on her Channel.

Recommended articles

Ms Marua is now in a celebratory mood after surpassing the 500K subscribers mark on YouTube, since joining the streaming platform on August 19, 2019.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that so far Diana has garnered 64,789,447 views and counting on her channel.

A thankful Marua, took to social media to express gratitude to all her fans for always supporting her craft and being loyal followers who have walked the journey with her over the years.

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers
Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

“Woke up with a grateful heart. again, thank you ❤️ Half a million YouTube subscribers sheeesssh 🤗 #Roadtoamillionsubscribers 🎉” wrote Diana Marua.

The mother of two is also greatful for reaching 1.9 million followers on her official Instagram page.

“It's the winning season!!!! we are at 🎉 🎉🎉 1.9million followers on IG yooooo!

500k subscribers on YouTube. The love is real. Thank you fam. Let's keep winning”, shared Diana Marua.

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers
Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Bahati also congratulated his wife for achieving the new milestone.

#SWIPE ❤ Come slow Mama; you're becoming toooo famous! @Diana_Marua 🔥🔥 today you hit 500,000 YouTube subscribers & 1.9 Million Instagram followers in such a short time! As your husband I'm super proud of you 👏👏👏👏”, Bahati said in his post.

While more subscribers don’t automatically result in more money, subscribers are an indication of the authority of a channel.

Views prove that the channel is popular but subscribers prove that the popularity is not incidental.

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers
Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

The most followed content creators in Kenya include, Churchill Show, Henry Desagu, Eric Omondi, Njugush, The WaJesus Family, Jalang’o, Abel Mutua, Cartoon Comedian, Crazy Kennar just but to mention a few.

What more subscribers’ means

With an increase in subscribers, YouTube automatically promotes the channel’s video to more people.

Active Subscribers pave a way for your viewers to be alerted when you upload a video.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Is the world ready for another album from Octopizzo? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Is the world ready for another album from Octopizzo? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

'My mum hates it when I tell her I'm never getting married' - Burna Boy

'My mum hates it when I tell her I'm never getting married' - Burna Boy

Singer Arrow Bwoy in Mourning

Singer Arrow Bwoy in Mourning

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

Sylvester Stallone is exiting 'The Expendables' franchise!

Sylvester Stallone is exiting 'The Expendables' franchise!

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

Here are the 3 times that Banky W has featured Adesua Etomi in a music video

Here are the 3 times that Banky W has featured Adesua Etomi in a music video

Trending

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dennis Ombachi and Wife, Vera Sidika, Betty Kyallo, Tiwa Savage and Serah Teshna

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

American movie star Alec Baldwin [Instagram/RadioGlobalDigital]