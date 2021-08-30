Singer Harmonize set to launch own TV and Radio stations

In an update, Konde Boy said that plans are underway for him to launch his own stations dubbed #KondeGang FM and KondeGang TV.

“Konde Gang FM and KondeGang TV…100% tonight God is good” shared Harmonize.

Harmonize launches free food restaurant Pulse Live Kenya

With the new venture, Harmonize will be joining the likes of; Diamond Platnumz, his current manager Jembe ni Jembe, Majizoo and Joseph Kusaga on the list of Media owners in Tanzania.

During his days at WCB Wasafi, the Uno hit-maker was so involved in media related activities and he was always with Chibu Dangote when he was chasing the license for his media house’ Wasafi Media’.

At some point, it was rumored that studio equipment’s being used at Wasafi FM belonged to Harmonize who also had a dream of launching his own station.

Tanzanian Government forced to intervene as Rayvanny & Harmonize beef takes a new twist Pulse Live Kenya

Broadcasting license

In February 2018, Chibu Dangote was given broadcasting licenses for Wasafi FM and Wasafi TV, by the Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism and Sports in Zanzibar.

“Today we were officially handed broadcasting license for and by the Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism and Sports Zanzibar, Hon. Rashid Ali Juma. Many thanks to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the entire government of United Republic of Tanzania as a whole,” said Diamond.

ece-auto-gen