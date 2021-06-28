President Samia’s surprise call to Nandy amidst her Concert lights up the crowd

President Samia noted that she called to congratulate the singer for her efforts to entertain Tanzanians and going beyond limits as a woman.

An excited Nandy shared the conversation online, confessing that she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from Mama Samia's government and how she (Samia) cares about artistes.

“SPEECHLESS

“SPEECHLESS 🙏🏻

Simu yako moja ya leo LiVE hapa Nandy Festival Dodoma Mama na Rais wetu Samia Suluhu Hassan leo umeiheshimisha sanaa, umetuheshimisha wasanii na unetuheshimisha vijana tunaoishi tukijituma na kila siku kuongeza ufanisi. Mama napiga goti kukushukuru, mimi na wenzangu na tasnia hii tumehemewa. ASANTE SANA MAMA👏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @samia_suluhu_hassan

During the conversation, The Head of state said that she wished to be part of the Dodoma concert but official assignments in Dar es Salaam couldn't allow her.

“…Waambie Wanchi nimewakimbia kidogo nina Majukumu ya Kikazi Dar es Salaam lakini ningependa sana kuwepo hapo siku ya Leo.

Nawaomba mfanye onyesho Nzuri an Salama, watu wafurahie, na mmalizi salama sana. Na leo nafurahi nikitimiza siku mia moja mko Dodoma kutumbuiza vijana, wambie vijana nawapenda sana” said President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Singer Nandy Pulse Live Kenya

Call to Diamond

On December 31st, 2019, the late President John Pombe Magufuli made a similar phone call to Diamond Platnumz, in the middle of his show in Kigoma, applauding him for flying high the Bongo flag and being a good role model in the industry.

At that Particular Platnumz was celebrating 10 years in the music Industry.

“Nawapenda sana watu wa Kigoma, ninakutakia wewe heri ya mwaka Mpya na wana Kigoma wote, Ninauoenda Muziki wako sana, mimi nawapenda sana watu wa kigona nawatakia heri ya Mwaka mpya na mungu awabariki. Ningetamani na mimi niwe hapo lakini nimewatuma akina Humphrey Polepole waniwakilishe. Nataka uwaambie wana Kigoma kuwa sitawaangusha na Barabara zao zote tunaweka lami, Nakupongeza sana. Diamond wewe ni Mwanaume piga Kazi,” the late President Magufuli said to Diamond.

Pulse Live Kenya

Thank Mr President