Pozze releases CCTV footage of alleged raid at his studio by gunmen

According to Willy Paul's narrative, the CCTV footage portrays a woman who had previously approached him posing as an event organizer.

This individual extended an invitation to Willy Paul, requesting his performance at the launch of an undisclosed entertainment establishment.

However, the contract came with a peculiar requirement – it had to be signed in person by both parties.

Elaborating on the ordeal, Willy Paul recounted, "I have obtained CCTV footage showing unidentified gunmen entering my studio premises around 9:20 pm last night. The chain of events was set in motion by a woman who claimed to be an event organizer.

"She, along with her associates, professed to be behind the opening of a new club. Their proposal was for me to headline the club's inaugural event."

Persistently, the woman urged Willy Paul to travel to their office for the contractual signing.

Yet, as Willy Paul confided, "Despite their insistence, I hesitated to comply with their request, sensing that something was awry."

Pozze claims to know who's behind violent ambush with guns at his studio

Musician Willy Paul turned to his Instagram account on August 18 to reveal that he was ambushed by armed goons in his studio.

In his statement, Willy Paul strongly implied that he is aware of the identity of those responsible for the ambush, although he refrained from disclosing the specific name of the individual.

"I wonder why you'd do that, boss stay out of my life. Sending people with guns to my studio won't help. Leave me alone," Willy Paul wrote.

He further elaborated that he is already ten steps ahead of the individual who orchestrated the goon's ambush.

Wrapping up his statement, he cautioned that the individual ought to be forewarned, as appearances can be deceptive and while he may seem foolish, he certainly isn't.

Willy Paul previously asserted that individuals were targeting his life. In February, he divulged details about encountering people who began berating him after an encounter at a petrol station.

"The owner of this car found me when I parked my car at the Rubis gas station, they took out a camera and started recording, insulting me for no reason. They called me all the names because they knew I was in public, and I wouldn't do anything," Willy wrote.

Willy Paul claims he is a loner

In June 2022, Willy Paul made a statement declaring himself a solitary man. However, he clarified that his loneliness was attributed to the absence of peace of mind in his life.

Continuing, he expressed his belief that certain individuals were pursuing him, as evidenced by recurring flat tires in his car.

He claimed at the time that it was his fellow artists who were using witchcraft against him and that they were not going to succeed in putting him down.

"Nimekasirika!!! Kwani gari itashinda ikipata puncture? Wasanii wachaneni na mimi, waganga wenu hawaniwezi. Ati oh mnajua naenda kutoa mahits hapa mnanitafutatafuta. Hamwezi niua, you can never kill me. I can never die, I will never die." Willy said.

Even after openly asserting that his life was at risk, some of his fans remained skeptical, considering it a potential attempt to gain attention.