Gospel Singer Ruth Matete has revealed her daughter's face for the first time, almost 6 months after giving Birth.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner shared a photo posing with her daughter Reyna Toluwa, announcing to the world she is all grown now.

“As you can see, we are all grown. Mama Toluwa is now open for church ministry. I was created to worship God. All I want is for Christ to be glorified through my music ministry. I want to share my testimony with the world. We overcome by the blood of the Lamb, and the words of our testimony. Call me on 0796721158 for booking” shared Ruth Matete.

Singer Ruth Matete reveals daughter’s Face for the first time (Photo)

Also Read: #PulsePicks2020: List of Celebrities who gave Birth in 2020

The singer was the newest celebrity Mum in town back in October after welcoming a bouncing baby girl named Reyna Toluwa.

She delivered baby Toluwa on October 19th 2020 through Cesarean Section (CS), at a time her due date had been estimated to be in mid or end of November 2020.

Matete’s Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye died at a time the songstress had already conceived months into their wedding. She lost her husband in April 2020, following a domestic home accident that left him with burn injuries that he later succumbed to.

Singer Ruth Matete reveals daughter’s Face for the first time (Photo)

Battling Pre-eclampsia

On November 4th 2020, she disclosed that during her pregnancy she was battling Pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure in expectant women.

The condition usually begins at 20 weeks and can lead to serious or even fatal complications for both the mother and the baby.

Also Read: NTV's Grace Msalame reveals son’s face for the first time (Photo)

PULSE TV