Wahu manages to raise Sh180,000 for her fan in 24 hours

Kenyan singer Wahu Kagwi Mathenge, popularly known as Wahu of The Mz duo

Singer Wahu Kagwi Mathenge, popularly known as Wahu, has managed to raise a total of Sh180,000 for one of her fans identified as Eunice Reuben.

Eunice is a person living with disability and reliant on a wheelchair. Due to other complications from her condition, Eunice needed an electric wheelchair to ease strain on her arms.

The fan caught Wahu's attention when she participated in a recent TikTok challenge Back It Up, christened after a song The Mz (Nameless and Wahu) released in October.

The Mz invited Eunice and other TikTokers to Oktober Fest and Wahu narrates that the event provided a platform for her to have a deeper conversation with Eunice.

"That's when I got to find out that the she needs an automated wheelchair. You see Eunice, 28, was born without her lower limbs a condition known as phocomelia. She also has a condition called mirror movement disorder, where her hands struggle to move independently of each other. In addition, her right hand is very weak and she can't push herself on a manual wheelchair. The wheelchair that she needs costs 180,000k," Wahu posted a day ago.

Touched by the generosity from her other fans, Wahu updated that the fundraiser had been closed after meeting the Sh180,000 target.

"I'm speechless, I'm touched, I'm excited! You guys are so amazing. Thank you for being angels!. Thank you for your compassion and love! Thank you for showing that there is nothing we can't do if we stand together. My dear @eunice_reuben100 ...I'm so happy for you! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! 😄😄😄😄😄😄

"God bless you all, may you never lack, may your 2022 be filled with favor and grace. 🙏🏾❣️🙏🏾❣️," Wahu posted on Tuesday.

Miriam Mwende

