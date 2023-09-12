Betty & Gloria Kyallo share mum's health update after undergoing surgery

In a conversation with content creators after the live recording of 'The Chipukeezy Show', Betty Kyallo revealed the difficult circumstances her family faced due to her mother's hospital admission.

However, she reassured well-wishers that her mother was now in stable condition.

"Our mum has been unwell this week, but she is getting better so she underwent surgery this week. Monday was really hell for us as a family, actually this whole week, and that really drained us," Betty shared.

Although Betty did not delve into specific details regarding her mother's ailment, she conveyed that her mother was in high spirits and even sent her greetings to her fans. This gesture showed the strong bond and love within the Kyallo family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo's relationship with her mother has always been close, especially after her parents' separation.

In a poignant moment on her reality show, Betty recounted the financial struggles her mother faced following the separation from their father.

"My mum was devastated, and for some time, we were struggling, not eating the best meals at dinner, like we used to eat pumpkin and strong tea at night," Betty recalled.

Betty Kyallo has previously shared insights into her mother's personality, describing her as a strong-willed woman who held her children accountable and instilled discipline when needed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo introduces her father to the public

Betty Kyallo has also introduced her father Wilfred Kyallo to the public in 2020. Betty's father shared what Betty was like growing up.

"She was never known to cause trouble, she was actually very kind and understanding, and even when it came time to share anything, she would be the last to ask for her share.