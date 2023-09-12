Media personality Betty Kyallo and her younger sister Gloria Kyallo have shared an update on their mother's health, shedding light on a challenging week for their family that included a recent surgery.
Betty & Gloria Kyallo share mum's health update after undergoing surgery
Betty disclosed that the start of the week had been particularly arduous, with the entire week proving to be a challenging period for them.
In a conversation with content creators after the live recording of 'The Chipukeezy Show', Betty Kyallo revealed the difficult circumstances her family faced due to her mother's hospital admission.
However, she reassured well-wishers that her mother was now in stable condition.
"Our mum has been unwell this week, but she is getting better so she underwent surgery this week. Monday was really hell for us as a family, actually this whole week, and that really drained us," Betty shared.
Although Betty did not delve into specific details regarding her mother's ailment, she conveyed that her mother was in high spirits and even sent her greetings to her fans. This gesture showed the strong bond and love within the Kyallo family.
Betty Kyallo's relationship with her mother has always been close, especially after her parents' separation.
In a poignant moment on her reality show, Betty recounted the financial struggles her mother faced following the separation from their father.
"My mum was devastated, and for some time, we were struggling, not eating the best meals at dinner, like we used to eat pumpkin and strong tea at night," Betty recalled.
Betty Kyallo has previously shared insights into her mother's personality, describing her as a strong-willed woman who held her children accountable and instilled discipline when needed.
Betty Kyallo introduces her father to the public
Betty Kyallo has also introduced her father Wilfred Kyallo to the public in 2020. Betty's father shared what Betty was like growing up.
"She was never known to cause trouble, she was actually very kind and understanding, and even when it came time to share anything, she would be the last to ask for her share.
"She was not very committal in public issues as she would let other people go first…she was a child every parent would love to have and we are very proud of her," Wilfred Kyallo told Churchill in 2020.
