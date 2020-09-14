Media Personality Betty Kyallo’s father Wilfred Kyallo has for the first time spoken on her daughters upbringing, stating that she was never a troublesome kid while growing up.

Speaking on Churchill Show, Mr Kyallo (Betty’s dad) showered her with praises, describing her as a go-getter who is always focused on achieving greater things.

“Betty has been very consistent. She’s very hardworking, she is a go-getter. She plans her goals and makes sure she achieves them. Betty has consistently been in the media until when she left K24, she had a very bright future in the media. She is a very big blessing to us as a family and we love her so much.

"She is very kind to us and does a lot in the Family. She was very bright and concentrated much on her studies, she was very kind and always led us in prayers and most of the times she would remind us when it’s time to pray.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, Brian and their Father

"She was never known to cause trouble, she was actually very kind and understanding, and even when it came time to share anything, she will be the last to ask for her share. She was not very committal in public issues as she would let other people go first…she was a child every parent would love to have and we are very proud of her.

I have got very enterprising daughters and I am very happy about them. They are all achievers and whatever they do, they do with a lot of zeal and crest and Betty leads the way. They prefer calling me Baba Betty," said Baba Betty who is a retired general.

Betty Kyallo with her Mother Julia

Betty Kyallo’s parents separated when they were still young but they are still in good terms.

On the other hand, Betty’s mother Julia Kyallo also said; “Betty is a soldier’s daughter because her father used to be Major General in the Army. She is a go-getter…she has been very good. When she was in form three she had a bad accident, I used to cry but I could not show her the eyes. She was in Kenyatta for 1 and half years, but she is a fighter. She is a miracle…”

Betty kicked off her journey in the media as a news anchor at the age of 23, while interning at KTN.