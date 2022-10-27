RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Masia Wambua

The mother of one was elated in celebrating her mother.

Seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo penned down a celebratory message to her mother on her big day.

The former K24 news anchor celebrated her mother as she turned a year older saying she was the true definition of strength and grace and her hero.

She underscored the fact she loves her mother saying she has taught her everything and has held her throughout her journey.

"Dear Mama. Happy Birthday! You are the true Queen. You are the total definition of strength and Grace. You are beautiful inside and out. You always will be my hero. You are cherished and loved by me. You have taught me great things and you have held my hand every step of my life journey," Betty said.

Betty recognised her mother as the force behind everything she does and that she prays for her adding that she knows that every prayer she is making for her will be answered.

"You are my biggest cheerleader in everything I do. You support me and encourage me daily. I know what your biggest prayer for me is currently and I'm sure God will hear you. I love you my Queen," Betty said.

Her young sister Gloria Kyallo was not left behind either, she too had a message for their mother. Gloria regarded her mother as the kindest and most selfless person.

"Cheers to you Julia Ngii. You are the most selfless and kind person I’ve met in my entire life. Thank you for being my mum and Bestie. Thank you for giving me space to be my own person. And for helping me up when I fall," she said.

She termed her as the coolest mother saying everyone needs her in their life.

"You are literally the coolest mum out here. May you live to shine your kindness and love all over. Cause everybody needs a You in their life. Hands Down. Happy birthday Mum," Gloria added.

The Kyallo girls shared pictures with their mother having nice moments.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
