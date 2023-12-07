Someone marry this woman - Jackie Matubia calls on potential suitors to make their move

Jackie Matubia, a mother of two who had previously asserted her reluctance to be in a relationship, has now expressed that she's a catch and that someone should consider marrying her.

The announcement comes amid recent criticism and controversies surrounding her personal life.

Jackie Matubia brags of her beauty

Matubia took to her Instastory to share a captivating photo of herself adorned in a white cover, accentuated by stunning makeup that highlighted her features.

Initially feeling tired, the actress shifted her perspective upon seeing her upcoming look for a scene, realising her undeniable beauty.

In her own words, she declared, "I was about to complain how tired I am then I saw my next look for my next scene and I'm like, forget what I said. Daaaamn! Mama girls! It's officially a crime, someone marry this woman."

Jackie Matubua's controversy with ex-fiance

This plea for companionship follows recent controversies involving Matubia, particularly after several social media posts hinting at the possible reason for her separation with ex-fiancé Blessing Lung'aho.

The ex-couple got engaged in April 2022, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. However, their once-promising partnership eventually hit a rough patch.

In one of the videos, the actress shared a video featuring her eldest daughter waiting for her pilot father ( Jackie Matubia's first baby daddy), to pick her up for the holidays.

The mother of two used this occasion to advise women to choose partners wisely, emphasising the importance of intelligence. She revealed the consequences of her own choices and the challenges she faced as a result.

Jackie Matubia announces split from Blessing Lung'aho

Fans began to take notice when Jackie deleted photos their photos together from her social media accounts. Additionally, their collaboration on content creation for Jackie's YouTube channel came to a halt.

In July 2023, Jackie decided to address the situation publicly. She confirmed that she and Blessing were no longer together and announced that she was a proud single mother of two, leading to an influx of suitors expressing interest in her

However, despite the attention, she clarified that she was not ready for a new relationship.

Matubia's statement about her inbox being filled with suitors raised eyebrows, with some criticising her for her approach to relationships and her public persona.